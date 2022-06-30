New chief Chay vows to keep swimming as top sport

A new but familiar face will lead one of Singapore's biggest sports for the next two years, as Nominated MP and former national swimmer Mark Chay was elected unopposed as president of the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) last night.

He takes over from Lee Kok Choy, who stood down after serving the maximum four two-year terms.

Chay will head a 10-man executive committee which consists of five vice-presidents, three of whom were re-elected, and four other new members.

After the annual general meeting at the Black Box Auditorium, the 40-year-old reiterated his team's desire to expand the base of Singaporeans taking part in aquatic sports, cut down on the attrition rate, and enable clubs to flourish.

He said: "We should be consultative, and it's really important as well to understand what the objectives are from a national perspective. At the end of the day, we need to do what is right by the swimmers and the fraternity."

Lee advised Chay to "continue to treat dissenting views with respect", but cautioned that the new team should not be hampered by attempts to please everyone.

Thanking the various stakeholders for their support over the last 16 years in which he also served as SSA vice-president (diving) and secretary-general, the 70-year-old told The Straits Times he is looking forward to spending more time with his four grandchildren, and is satisfied with what he has accomplished during this tenure.

These include building and improving the capabilities of the SSA sports administration, technical expertise and financial structure to support the various aquatic sports.

In the pool, there was a historic high as Joseph Schooling delivered Singapore's first Olympic gold at Rio 2016, and the Republic also made its debut in diving and open-water swimming at Tokyo 2020. There were also numerous national records and breakthrough SEA Games gold medals for artistic swimming.

But there were also several lows, such as the high-profile departures of former national swimming head coach Stephan Widmer, who left prematurely in October last year.

More recently, several affiliates were unhappy with the SSA's decision to open a second National Training Centre at the Singapore Sports School, as they felt the move would deprive them of their best athletes.

While the newly elected team will try and build on Lee's legacy, Chay is not about to compete with his predecessor.