New anchor leg for Festival Of Speed at Scottsville

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– The Scottsville Festival Of Speed meeting on May 23 has a new anchor leg for the jackpot, the Grade 1 South African (SA) Fillies Sprint (1,200m).

The Golden Horse Sprint (1,200m) has previously always been the last leg of the jackpot, but with that race now being a Grade 2 event for the second year running, the SA Fillies Sprint has replaced it as the last leg of the much anticipated jackpot of Graded races in 2026.

While the two feature races each holds a prize purse of 1 million rand (S$76,800), they are not the richest race on the day as the prize money for the Grade 1 Gold Medallion (1,200m) has increased from 1.5 million rand in 2025 to 1.75 million rand.

The SA Fillies Sprint is going to be a humdinger, although many jackpot and exotics’ players will likely be going thin in this leg.

Four-time Grade 1 winning-mare Double Grand Slam and Asiye Phambili are the form horses, and reigning champion Mia Moo should also be considered as she beat the previous two in 2025.

The daughter of Vercingetorix also has another important fact on her side: she is trained by Sean Tarry, otherwise known as “the king of Pietermaritzburg”, having plundered a record 21 Grade 1 victories at Scottsville.

Double Grand Slam’s defeat in the 2025 SA Fillies Sprint is one of the reasons trainer Justin Snaith has entered her again because she was very unlucky in that race.

Another mare by Vercingetorix, Double Grand Slam had drawn in 1, which was problematic on the day because the horses tend to drift over from the outside towards the perceived better going towards the inside.

Top jockey Richard Fourie decided to stick to his stations and it almost worked out because a gap opened just after the 400m mark and she still looked to have plenty in hand.

Unfortunately, it closed as quickly as it opened and after being switched outward, Double Grand Slam had nowhere to go and she could only coast home behind a forest of horses to finish sixth, beaten a mere 1.45 lengths.

So it is good news she has drawn 11 out of 19 this time, and she is in the form of her life, having won two Grade 1 contests recently, the Empress Club Stakes (1,600m) at Turffontein on April 4 and the Majorca Stakes (1,600m) at Kenilworth on Jan 31.

Her new regular partner Andrew Fortune will be back on board.

Asiye Phambili has also been plagued by bad luck in this race.

Trainer Duncan Howells was very confident in 2024, only to see Rachel Venniker dislodged at the start after the daughter of What A Winter pecked badly.

In 2025, her run came just a fraction too late and she went down by a short head to Mia Moo. If Asiye Phambili had stayed straight instead of drifting inward, she might have won.

Asiye Phambili has drawn gate 8 and her regular rider Sean Veale will be riding.

Mia Moo came into the race in 2025 on the back of a 2.1-length victory in the Grade 2 Camellia Stakes (1,160m), whereas in 2026, she comes in off a 2.9-length third in the Grade 1 Computaform Sprint (1,000m).

Interestingly, Mia Moo beat Almond Sea by 4.8 lengths in the Camellia Stakes, and again beat her by 3.35 lengths in the Computaform Sprint, so her form is not worse than it was in 2025.

However, Mia Moo will have to contend with barrier 1 this time with Fourie up.

Princess Of Gaul should be considered by the risk averse as she has a Grade 2 win over this trip, as well as a Grade 2 and a Grade 3 over 1,400m. GOLD CIRCLE