New 'All Blacks' make big splash

AUCKLAND • Team New Zealand's 7-3 America's Cup victory over Luna Rossa in Auckland yesterday confirmed the Kiwi syndicate as the dominant force in the regatta's modern era - earning them comparisons with rugby union's fabled All Blacks.

From humble beginnings in the mid-1980s, the New Zealanders have outshone better-resourced teams to contest seven of the past eight America's Cup finals, winning four of them.

The latest triumph over Italy's Luna Rossa showcased the innovation and consistency that have been the hallmarks of a team, which rival Australian sailor Jimmy Spithill describes as the best in the world.

"To be able to race Team New Zealand on (their) home waters, it's a lot like a rugby player getting to go on the rugby field against the All Blacks at Eden Park in a Rugby World Cup final," the Luna Rossa co-helmsman said ahead of race 10, which saw TNZ roaring to a 46-second win to trigger partying on spectator yachts and among crowds on the foreshore. "What an incredible privilege that is."

In contrast to race nine's thrilling battle on Tuesday, the decider proved little more than a procession after getting under way following a short postponement.

TNZ threw down the gauntlet straight out of the start gate with a tack to the right, which proved a masterstroke as they claimed a slender lead and extended it to nine seconds by the second mark.

Luna Rossa had a poor exit from the second gate and TNZ blew the race open with a dominant third leg. "Te Rehutai", some four-five knots quicker on the downwind legs, rounded the final mark 49 seconds clear and cruised to victory in the best-of-13 series.

"We got better and better every race and today just showed the speed of the boat," said TNZ flight controller Blair Tuke.

A major part of TNZ's strategy has been using disruptive technology to gain an edge, sometimes with mixed results.

The latest edition has seen TNZ introduce 23m monohull boats that some critics initially said would be too unstable to race.

But they proved a thrilling sight and the New Zealanders, as originators of the class, have been a step ahead of their rivals in handling the hi-tech yachts.

Their past innovations included a lightweight, carbon-fibre mast and foiling.

Though team finances are a closely guarded secret, TNZ's budget for this contest was about half that of their rivals, according to the Financial Times.

Unlike most syndicates vying for yachting's "Auld Mug", the oldest trophy in international sport, the New Zealanders do not have a wealthy benefactor.

Previously, the likes of billionaire Oracle founder Larry Ellison and Swiss pharmaceuticals magnate Ernesto Bertarelli bankrolled successful campaigns by hiring the best crews, designers and builders.

This time, British industrialist Jim Ratcliffe with Ineos Team UK and Luna Rossa's patron Patrizio Bertelli of fashion house Prada splashed the cash in a bid for America's Cup glory.

"We'll never outmuscle some of those big teams," TNZ chief operating officer Kevin Shoebridge said. "We've got to be smart, we've got to out-think them, and we've got to come up with innovative ideas."

Government subsidies have also helped to keep the team afloat. And New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wasted little time in pledging the government's commitment to another defence.

"Team New Zealand has once again made us all so proud by retaining the America's Cup as New Zealand's Cup," she said in a statement. "We want to see it all over again in 2023."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS