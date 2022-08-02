Never two soon for gold medals

Competing in their first major Games together, siblings Sophie and Colin Soon delivered a double delight at the Asean Para Games (APG) in Solo, Indonesia yesterday after both struck gold in their respective swimming events.

Sophie won the women's SB12 100m breaststroke in a Games record of 1min 28.38sec, while Colin also posted a Games mark of 1:13.33 in the same men's event to finish ahead of his only other competitor Van Hanh Nguyen of Vietnam (1:26.34).

APG debutant Colin was pleased with the unexpected gold medal - the first for Singapore at the Games - and said this win will be a confidence-booster ahead of his next two races.

He added: "I feel really great right now. When I arrived, I wasn't sure who my competitors were going to be and how they were going to perform, so it was a very pleasant surprise to get my first gold at my first APG.

"I feel very hopeful now that I have had a great start to my APG."

The 17-year-old is also looking forward to celebrating with his elder sister. He added: "It is a very happy coincidence (to win on the same day as Sophie) but also it's like the collection has been completed today.

"So, we can celebrate together and be happy together when we go back to the hotel."

Sophie was equally thrilled with her win, which was made more special as she shared it with her brother.

The 25-year-old Paralympian added: "It's something I'm very excited about because I was literally telling my coach on the way out (to the start of the final) that Colin had the first Majulah Singapura for Team Singapore and to be the second one just behind him would be something...

"I'm really so happy that my brother is here with me and achieving such great results with me.

"It's a good start to this meet and hopefully for my next race, which is the 50m freestyle, we'll be able to replicate similar results but... giving our best is still the most important thing."