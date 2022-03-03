'Neutral athletes' for Beijing Games

BEIJING • Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete as neutrals at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said yesterday, despite calls to ban them following Russia's invasion of Ukraine for which Belarus has been a key staging area.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) earlier this week recommended that sports federations suspend teams and athletes from the two countries.

But the body also added that they could compete as neutrals if time or legal constraints prevented their removal.

A number of para-sport organisations, including Britain and Ukraine, whose 20-member contingent arrived in the Chinese capital yesterday, wanted Russia to be banned from the Games entirely.

"Given the magnitude of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine, we cannot see how the participation of Russia or Belarus in the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games is compatible with the objectives of the Paralympic movement," the British body said.

But as many Russian and Belarusian Paralympians were already in Beijing to compete at the March 4-13 Winter Paralympics, any decision to remove them would have likely caused too much upheaval this close to the opening ceremony tomorrow.

IPC head Andrew Parsons also said earlier this week any decision would also be "limited by legal framework", hinting that his body had to tread carefully as "any decision we take is open to legal challenge from different sides".

Russian athletes were already set to compete in Beijing under the banner of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), as part of sanctions imposed for a state-sponsored doping programme, and further sanctions have now been imposed.

"They will compete under the Paralympic flag and not be included in the medal table," the IPC said in a statement.

"In deciding what action to take, the board was guided by the IPC's core principles, which include a commitment to political neutrality and impartiality, and an unwavering belief in the transformative power of sport.

"These are key components of the new IPC constitution that was approved at the 2021 IPC general assembly held just over three months ago."

Parsons called the measures the "harshest possible punishment".

"The IPC governing board is united in its condemnation of these actions and was in agreement that they cannot go unnoticed or unaddressed," the Brazilian added.

"Such neutrality is firmly anchored in the genuine belief that sport holds the transformative power to overcome our shortcomings, and summon from within us the best of our humanity, especially in the darkest of moments."

The IPC added it would not host any events in Russia and Belarus, including World and European Championships, until further notice and urged other international and regional para-federations to follow a similar approach.

A vote will be taken later this year to decide on whether upholding the Truce is a membership requirement.

The Truce - which aims to harness the power of sport to promote peace and dialogue - begins seven days before the start of the Games and ends seven days after the closing ceremony.

Russia's attack took place four days after the Beijing Winter Olympics finished.

If a breach is determined, the IPC said the offending nation, in this case Belarus and Russia, could be suspended. The termination of the memberships of the RPC and the Belarusian equivalent could also be on the table.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS