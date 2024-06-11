Netherlands thrash Iceland 4-0 in warm-up but Frenkie de Jong out of Euros

ROTTERDAM – Dutch fans had hoped that Frenkie de Jong would be fit for Euro 2024, but it all turned into despair when it was announced on June 10 that the key playmaker would not be going to the tournament in Germany.

The 27-year-old has been battling to be fit in time following several ankle injuries this season playing for Barcelona.

The midfielder tried training for the first time with his teammates on June 9, after a week of individual work, but doctors said he would not be ready following further examinations a day later.

That put a damper on Dutch spirits despite the impressive 4-0 win over Iceland in the Netherlands’ last Euro 2024 warm-up match on June 10 at the Feijenoord Stadium.

De Jong’s diagnosis was made public immediately after the game, but coach Ronald Koeman said he knew about it some four hours before kick-off and had told the players.

“Tests have shown that he cannot yet do what he should be able to do. He gets a reaction from his ankle every time after training,” he told Dutch television.

“Then you have to conclude that he will not be 100 per cent fit for the next three weeks. I already thought that playing against Poland (in the Group D opener) would be difficult.”

De Jong, meanwhile, posted a reaction on social media.

“I am sad and disappointed that I will not make it to the European Championship,” he said.

“We have done everything we can in recent weeks, but unfortunately my ankle needs more time.

“It is a dream and the greatest honour to represent your country at a final tournament, to wear the orange shirt, sing the national anthem and feel the support of the entire country. But now I, like the entire Orange legion, will cheer our team on from the sidelines. Let’s go boys.”

Earlier, the Dutch made sure of a good send-off as Xavi Simons finally scored for his country, in his 14th international, to put the team 1-0 up at half-time.

Virgil van Dijk got on the scoresheet for a second successive game before Donyell Malen added the third.

Wout Weghorst netted the fourth on the stroke of full time as the Dutch prepare to face Poland on June 16 in Hamburg followed by France and Austria in the group stage.

Defender Nathan Ake said it was tough to learn just before the kick-off that de Jong would miss the tournament.

“Everyone went straight to see him. It’s hard for him, it’s hard for us. Frenkie is an important player for us and he is super in the squad,” he said.