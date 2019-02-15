Netball Super League sides must field two U-21 players

The Under-21 players are set for a prominent role in the M1 Netball Super League (NSL) this year.

In its latest bid to boost youth development in clubs, Netball Singapore (NS) has made it mandatory for all six teams to feature two U-21 players for at least two quarters in every game.

NS is also putting its money where its mouth is. Every club - except the Mission Mannas, who are an NS selection team - will get $2,000 per youth player, up to two players under the Elite Club Scheme.

The NSL, which begins tomorrow at Our Tampines Hub, will involve champions Blaze Dolphins, Sneakers Stingrays, Magic Marlins, Swifts Barracudas, Llabten Narwhals and Mission Mannas.

Said NS chief executive officer Cyrus Medora: "We used to put the youth players in one team for the NSL but we didn't really see them improving and they didn't get to learn from their seniors.

"When we put them in each club, they were left on the bench and didn't get to play big matches.

"With this new arrangement, the experienced seniors will be pushing them and they can improve themselves. If they play in the same team, there's no one to push them."

$2,000 Amount NSL clubs (except Mission Mannas) will get for each U-21 players, up to two players, fielded this season

The change, he explained, will push clubs to scout for young players "instead of waiting for them".

He added: "This way, they also get renewal and with new players, they get stronger.

"All the clubs agreed to do it."

Stingrays coach Goh Seck Tuck said that clubs and players will benefit overall.

He said: "If it works well, in the next three years, most teams will have 60 per cent young players.

"This indirectly revamps the whole game as the youngsters get to come out on court earlier and clubs get renewal."

Huang Po Chin, coach of new NSL side Narwhals who have four youth players this year, highlighted the guidance role of senior players.

"It's a great opportunity (for the seniors) to impart knowledge and skills to the younger ones. Their role is to bring their experience to the game and learn to adapt to the youth players.

"They will be able to lead the juniors from training all the way to the competition. It will be great for them to show their leadership."

While she admitted that coaches will have more to do now, she is focused on the positives.

"Usually it's about playing your best combination but because of this (programme), coaches must strategise. You must think about how the youth players will fit in and tweak accordingly. So the coaches also grow. This programme is positive for all involved."

National U-21 player Yew Shu Ning, who is making her debut with Dolphins, said it would be a beneficial experience although she was initially nervous when playing alongside veterans like former Singapore captain Micky Lin.

Said the 20-year-old: "The seniors are very willing to teach and I've learnt a lot through our training sessions. Micky will teach me what to do on court, like if I encounter a tall shooter.

"If I have queries, I will ask and they will give me opinions based on their experiences."