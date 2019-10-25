Netball: Singapore book M1 Nations Cup final spot with 57-47 win over Papua New Guinea

SINGAPORE - The national netball team stormed into the M1 Nations Cup final after a 57-47 win over world No. 20 Papua New Guinea on Friday (Oct 25) at the OCBC Arena.

Singapore, ranked 28th, led as many as four goals in the first quarter, but Papua New Guinea closed the gap, with the period ending 13-12 to the hosts.

The aggressive visitors drew level, going goal for goal at the beginning of the second quarter, but Singapore eventually composed themselves to go into half-time 26-20 up.

Singapore increased their lead to 43-29 in the third quarter and sealed the win in the final quarter.

The Republic will come up against world No. 33 Namibia in the final on Saturday.

Undefeated Namibia beat Botswana 54-47 earlier today to top the group with seven points and secure their place in tomorrow's final.

Singapore drew 54-54 with Namibia earlier in the competition.

The last time Singapore made it into the Nations Cup final was in 2014, where they lost 50-41 to Samoa.