Netball: Singapore beat Ireland 51-35 to get first win at M1 Nations Cup

SINGAPORE - The national netball team bagged their first win at the M1 Nations Cup with a resounding 51-35 victory over Ireland on Tuesday (Oct 22).

An error-strewn first quarter from Ireland coupled with fast attacking plays from Singapore saw the hosts streak ahead 13-5 at the OCBC Arena.

At the beginning of the second quarter, Ireland reduced the lead to five goals, but impressive displays at both ends of the court saw Singapore surge ahead and go into the half-time break 32-17 up.

The hosts extended their lead to 42-24 in the third quarter.

Ireland outscored Charmaine Soh and Co in the final quarter, scoring 11 goals to Singapore's nine, but there was no coming back for the visitors and Singapore secured their first win of the six-team tournament.

They had drawn 54-54 with Namibia in their opening game on Sunday before losing 52-57 to Botswana on Monday.

The 28th-ranked hosts will face their toughest test of the event when they come up against world No. 12 Cook Islands on Wednesday.