Netball: M1 Corporate Netball Challenge exhibition match raises $50,000 for charity

SINGAPORE - A total of $50,000 was raised at the M1 Corporate Netball Challenge at the Kallang Netball Centre last Saturday (Nov 10).

The sum was donated by telco M1 to its adopted charities, following an exhibition game between Netball Singapore's Hall of Fame inductees - featuring Australian international Jo Weston - and the M1 senior management team.

The annual one-day event also saw 28 teams facing off in competitive and social mixed categories in a new Fast5 format, comprising five-a-side games and goals that are worth between one and three points.