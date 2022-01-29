Netball: Local league match postponed after player tests positive for Covid-19

SINGAPORE -A Netball Super League (NSL) match between Sneakers Stingrays and Swifts Barracudas on Saturday (Jan 29) has been postponed after a player tested positive for Covid-19.

Netball Singapore declined to comment but it is understood that the affected player's teammates have returned negative tests and are encouraged to continue regular testing over the next few days.

It is unclear when the match will be rescheduled to.

The other two fixtures went ahead as scheduled, with Blaze Dolphins comfortably beating Magic Marlins 57-18 for a perfect 3-0 record and Fier Orcas claiming a narrow 51-47 win over Mission Mannas.

The NSL, which started on Jan 15, is first local sports league to kick off in full scale after football's Singapore Premier League.

The six teams were placed in a pilot programme allowing the resumption of full-team training since mid-November and have to take weekly tests.

On match days at Our Tampines Hub, players are not allowed to shower and have to leave within 15 minutes of the end of their matches.

The only interaction between the sides are during handshakes before and after the game.

Officials and players also have to undergo ARTs every day before the matches.

No spectators are allowed but all the matches are streamed live on Netball Singapore's Facebook page.

The NSL is not the first local league to be hit by pandemic-related postponements.

In September, several SPL matches were postponed after a few footballers tested positive. The games affected included Balestier Khalsa's matches against Hougang United and Geylang International.

Tampines Rovers too had some matches in August postponed after two of their players tested positive following their return from the Asian Champions League in Uzbekistan.