Netball Australia loses $13m sponsorship deal amid controversy

Australia’s richest mining magnate abruptly blew the whistle on her multimillion-dollar sponsorship of the national netball team on Saturday, after players protested her company’s past treatment of Aboriginal Australians.

Hancock Prospecting – a mining company led by the country’s richest person, Gina Rinehart – had earlier this year announced an A$15 million (S$13.6 million) sponsorship with Netball Australia, which has suffered losses of A$7 million over the last two years.

But the deal caused turmoil inside the Australian Diamonds national team, with Aboriginal squad member Donnell Wallam, 28, raising concerns about the company’s treatment of Indigenous communities.

The company announced on Saturday it was “regrettably” withdrawing financial support, while also defending itself and its multibillion-dollar industry. It will provide a temporary four-month sponsorship for Netball Australia, should the players accept it, while the cash-strapped sporting body finds alternative financial support.

“Hancock and Roy Hill do not wish to add to netball’s disunity problems, and accordingly Hancock has advised Netball Australia that it has withdrawn from its proposed partnership effective immediately,” the press release said. Mine operator Roy Hill is a Hancock subsidiary.

Hancock said it had other successful sponsorships with the Australian Olympic Committee, Volleyball Australia, Artistic Swimming Australia, Rowing Australia and elite swimmers.

It said in a separate statement also released on Saturday that Rinehart believes sports organisations should not be used “as the vehicle for social or political causes” or “virtue signalling”.

Rinehart’s father Lang Hancock – founder of Hancock Prospecting – had made many derogatory remarks about Aboriginal Australians.

In 1984, the late mining magnate famously suggested dumping chemicals in water sources to sterilise the Aboriginal populations to solve “the problem”.

Rinehart herself is a prolific donor to conservative and right-wing political causes – from the opposition Liberal Party to climate sceptic think tanks.

In response to the locker room backlash earlier this week, Netball Australia said it was aware of “cultural sensitivities raised by a Diamonds squad member”.

Hancock’s withdrawal comes after gas producer Santos Ltd earlier this week pulled its sponsorship of an outback Australian arts event, the Darwin Festival, after a campaign led by traditional owners, artists and audiences.

On Tuesday, the Guardian reported that Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins said he won’t feature in any further promotional material for Alinta Energy during the final year of the power company’s sponsorship deal with Cricket Australia.

And on Wednesday, a group of supporters of the Australian Football League’s Fremantle Dockers wrote to the club urging it to dump oil and gas giant Woodside Energy Group Ltd as its major sponsor, the Age newspaper reported. BLOOMBERG, AFP