Nervy netballers off to winning start

The Singapore netball team's bid to reclaim their SEA Games title got off to a flying start yesterday as they dominated hosts Philippines 80-28 in Laguna.

The silver medallists at the 2017 Games, the first Singaporeans in action at the biennial multi-sport event, had a nervy opening few minutes but eventually settled down to take the first quarter 21-6.

They turned up the heat to go 43-15 up at half-time and closed out the win with a 52-goal advantage at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex.

While Singapore coach Natalie Milicich said it was significant to start with a victory, what was more important was to "try all the different combinations and get all 12 on court".

They included Games debutantes Angelina Lim, 20, and Jamie Lim, 19, who earned their first cap at last month's Nations Cup.

Captain Charmaine Soh said: "It gives us momentum.

"Everyone got on court, we had different set-ups, different kinds of communication and we were trying to work things out today.

"Winning the game helps to give a bit of confidence and motivation for the next few games."

Singapore have a break today before they face Brunei tomorrow.

With Brunei of a similar standard to the Philippines, Milicich said it will be another chance to experiment. The loss of wing attack Kimberly Lim to a torn Achilles tendon last month highlighted the need to have various game plans.

Said the New Zealander: "It's important because we've just experienced a major injury and we want to make sure that we've plan B and C just in case anything happens."

They will also be working on their consistency and finishing to prepare for stronger opponents.

Singapore, who won gold in 2015 on home soil, will face their biggest test against champions Malaysia in a highly anticipated clash on Friday.