Nepal batter Airee hits six sixes in an over

Nepal all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee smashed six sixes in an over to become the third batsman to ever achieve the feat in a T20 International.

The 24-year-old joined India's Yuvraj Singh and West Indian Kieron Pollard after a sizzling knock against Qatar in the ACC Men's Premier Cup match in Al Amerat on Saturday.

Airee smashed medium pacer Kamran Khan for six sixes in the final over in his incendiary 64 not out from 21 balls and also took two wickets as Nepal beat Qatar by 32 runs.

Yuvraj hit England's Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over in a 2007 T20 World Cup match, while Pollard meted out the same treatment to Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya in 2021.

Airee had previously hit six consecutive sixes in an Asian Games match against Mongolia last year but that was spread over two overs. REUTERS