Nebraas to lead a Tarry 1-2 in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) COVERT OPERATOR comes off a long layoff and has drawn wide but could take it. (2) WARBONNET CREEK needed his last run. (7) SYLVAN THEATER is drawn alongside and must be considered. (3) GIOCATORE showed improvement on the Polytrack and is back on turf.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(10) SOLO DIVA challenged strongly on debut and looks the one to beat. (7) LUNAR WINTER needed her last outing and will come on. (2) MIDNIGHT CRYSTAL comes off a break but, on her penultimate effort, should be involved. (1) SMELTING is having her 36th attempt to exit the maiden ranks but cannot be ignored.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(3) STRIKE A MATCH and (2) MOONSHININGTHROUGH are well-above average. They needed their last runs and will come on. (5) TSAR BOMBA was an easy debut winner and could be anything. (4) UNION SQUARE has franked form but comes off a break.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(1) TERRA TIME has a hefty 62kg to shoulder but is in top form. The filly loves this track and could complete a hat-trick. (3) GREEK MISS is also eyeing a hat-trick. With 3kg less, she could do it if she behaves at the start. (4) GILDED BUTTERFLY is bred to see out the extra distance and could go on with it. (5) LILLIANA disappointed last time but could get into the action.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

Stable companions (1) NEBRAAS and (7) BLACK THORN are top stayers and are prepping for bigger events. The Sean Tarry duo's class could see them home. (3) SECOND BASE needed his last run and should be in the shake-up. He was over a length behind (10) BOLD FORTUNE in their comeback runs and it could get close.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(4) STUNNING KITTEN finished 31/4 lengths behind (6) FASINADA when they met and appears held on that form. (3) SUN BIRD was under a length behind Fasinada last time but was reported to be in season. She could turn it around. (5) PINKY LEVINE escaped the maiden ranks after a long break and could improve.

RACE 7 (1,500M)

(1) OUTOFTHEDARKNESS is holding form and should run an honest race. (2) REUNION and (4) SOUND OF SUMMER are capable on their day. (3) FOREVER MINE drew widest in his penultimate race and won easily. He is drawn widest again but winning form is good form.

RACE 8 (1,500M)

(1) VANDERBILT is on a winning streak. He is bidding for six on the trot. (2) ARGO ALLEY is returning from a rest and is highly thought of but receives only 1kg from Vanderbilt. (7) WHISPERS OF WAR, who was beaten narrowly in his last two starts, could give a run for money. (3) LEOPOLD, (6) KOTINOS and (9) COMING IN HOT could place.

RACE 9 (1,450M)

(2) VIVACIOUS SPIRIT was just beaten after winning debut. The filly is trying a little further and could make amends. (4) MERIDIUS was beaten narrowly in his post-maiden but the form has worked out. (3) DESTINY OF SOULS never got into it after a long break. But, with a tongue tie on, expect a better effort. (1) FAST LOVE, (5) WITHOUT EQUAL, (6) MO JIVE, (7) JUST A MEMORY and (8) LIGHT OF DAY could earn some money.