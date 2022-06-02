Nebraas carries too much class

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) ANFIELDS ROCKET, the only winner in the race, won full of running on the second time of asking and could go in again.

(5) RIDGERUNNER was soundly beaten by Anfields Rocket last time. However, he is better off on the weights and will put up a fight.

(7) QUERULOUS is Ridgerunner’s stablemate. He is improving and should make the tierce.

(4) NAMAQUA RED has some talent and bears watching.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(2) QUEEN OF GAUL disappointed in the Nursery last time but should show this field a clean pair of heels.

(5) GOBSMACKED will offer some stiff competition. He has been working really well and could run a big race.

(1) ANIARA found problems last time but must be included in those novelty bets.

(7) MISS SOHO attracted some support on debut but never got into it. Maybe this time.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) THE BRIEF found support last time but was touched off. He has done well over this trip and, if he takes to the race well, should be right there.

(2) COPERNICUS and newcomer (6) BYE BYE BIRDIE are stablemates and must be respected.

(9) TOFFAS was blowing last time. He could mount a challenge.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) CHOPSTICKS improved on debut after a rest and is ripe. She looks ready to open her account.

(10) SPARKLEINHEREYE will appreciate the longer trip and could get away.

(8) QUEEN BRITANNA is improving and could get fight it out for the minor money.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(1) NEBRAAS is arguably the best stayer in the country and, despite top weight, is hard to oppose in this contest.

(7) BEFORE NOON, (4) AFRICAN ADVENTURE and (6) CAPTAIN CHORUS could take advantage if he fluffs his lines.

(2) MARCHINGONTOGETHER and (5) DON’T LOOK BACK could get into the mix.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(1) FLYING FIRST CLASS has beaten (5) ARYAAM twice recently and could do it again but it could get close between them.

(9) RULE BOOK and (11) ARLINGTON ACTION have beaten each other before and it could go either way between them.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(6) BLACK THORN is being kept on the boil and looking for a lot further. A fast pace up front could see him grab them late.

(4) IMPERIAL MASTER needed his last run and should improve.

(3) OCEAN WARRIOR is better than his last run but (9) WILLOW’S WISH should be on top of him.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(3) DOUBLE MAGIC won easier than the margin suggested last time and could go in again.

(5) DRONFIELD is coming off a maiden win and could improve more.

(2) TWICE AS SPLENDID is holding form and should get into the fight for honours.

(1) IRFAANS BOY finished well behind him last time but claims 4kg and is better when setting the pace.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

Very difficult race to end with all 12 runners capable off pulling it off at best.

(11) SUCCESSFUL SECRET has come back well after a rest and could reel off a hat-trick. Ashley Fortune has five runners, Paul Peter three, and Lucky Houdalakis a pair. It is anyone’s guess which one could come out tops.

(6) ANNA CAPRI could also strike.