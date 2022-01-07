Nearly 400 join 2.4km run

After three months, two postponements and an expanded list of prizes, the Pocari Sweat Run's 2.4km challenge is set to finally take place this weekend at the Home of Athletics.

Almost 400 participants have signed up to try to complete 2.4km in under seven minutes - which top local distance runner Soh Rui Yong did in 6 minutes 53.18 seconds last September.

The effort by the 30-year-old, which is the national best performance, drew mixed reactions online. Most were encouraging, but some poured scorn.

While the 2.4km is not an event that features at major sporting competitions like the SEA Games or Asian Games, it is familiar to many Singaporeans as a part of the Individual Physical Proficiency Test and National Physical Fitness Award test for students.

As a result of the strong online response, Soh then issued an open challenge, offering as a "gesture of goodwill" a $700 cash reward and 700 bottles of Pocari Sweat - who sponsor him - to any Singaporean who could run the distance in under seven minutes at the Pocari Sweat Singapore 2.4km Run.

The Oct 9-10 event was postponed to Nov 13-14, before being moved a second time to this weekend, owing to tightened safe management measures during the period.

Soh, who holds the national record for the 5,000m, 10,000m, half-marathon and marathon, is pumped up for the event.

"We saw over 300 sign-ups, and I think 99 per cent of them are members of the running community who are just excited about the chance to race again," he said.

"Usually, when a 5km race is organised, 20 sign-ups would be considered a good day.

"But, because the 2.4km is something everyone can relate to, we had so many sign-ups."

Public interest in the challenge also saw the prize pot swell to include cash rewards, food and beverage offers, sports apparel, massages and even a hotel stay.

A total of 396 runners - all of whom are vaccinated - will attempt the challenge tomorrow and Sunday, with only five running at any given time.

As part of safe management measures put in place, a total of 100 individuals will be inside the Home of Athletics at Kallang at any one time, split into two zones of 50 each.

In terms of the action on the track, Soh expects a varying degree of efforts - including a handful of runners who can go under seven minutes.

But he is unsure if he will be able to lower his mark, given he had shifted his focus in training late last year to prepare for the Valencia Marathon.

But he is hoping his running quintet - comprising national 1,500m runners Jeevaneesh Soundarajah and Ethan Yan, national middle-distance runner Thiruben Thana Rajan and Gurkha record holder Subas Gurung - will push him on.

"Jeeva can even give my record a run for its money," suggested Soh.

Joshua Lee, Pocari Sweat business manager (nutraceuticals), said: "Together with Otsuka Pharmaceutical (Singapore) and Singapore Athletics, Pocari Sweat is glad to finally hold the run this weekend after facing several delays due to the pandemic situation.

"With all safety measurements in place, we fully maximised the slot capacity for the run and are heartened that all race slots were taken up quickly.

"We hope everyone will have a good run and enjoy themselves at this on-ground event!"