NBA: Warriors thump Lakers in season opener

SAN FRANCISCO - Stephen Curry scored 33 points as the Golden State Warriors launched the defence of their National Basketball Association (NBA) crown with a season-opening 123-109 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

After being presented with diamond-encrusted rings and watching their championship banner being hoisted at a pre-game ceremony at San Francisco’s Chase Center, the Warriors put on a dazzling performance to overpower LeBron James and the new-look Lakers.

The Warriors’ pre-season had been overshadowed by a practice court bust-up that saw Draymond Green floor teammate Jordan Poole with a sucker punch – sparking what coach Steve Kerr described as the “biggest crisis” of his eight-year reign.

But Golden State served notice that they have already put the episode behind them with a commanding performance that suggests they are more than capable of mounting a successful title defence.

Significantly, Green and Poole played without any hint of lingering tension, notably when Poole engineered a lay-up for Green with a clever pass midway through the third quarter.

Held to 25 points in the first quarter, the Warriors poured in 34, 32 and 32 over the final three periods, shooting 45.5 per cent overall while outscoring the Lakers 48-30 on three-pointers. They were never seriously threatened after a trademark third-quarter eruption, outscoring the Lakers 32-19 to race to a 27-point lead at one stage

Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 20 points and Klay Thompson had 18 as the Warriors, who opened their championship season a year ago with a road win over the Lakers, gradually pulled away over the final three quarters.

Curry bombed in four treys on 13 attempts and Wiggins nailed another four in six fewer tries, pacing a Golden State attack that saw seven different players nail three-pointers.

Curry also found time for six rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Jordan Poole was a fourth Warrior in double figures with 12 points off the bench while also dishing out seven assists.

The Lakers, in their first competitive game under new coach Darvin Ham, meanwhile, showed signs of being a more disciplined defensive unit, but ultimately were run ragged by the Warriors.

LeBron James, 37, went for a team-high 31 points, Anthony Davis finished with 27 and Russell Westbrook tallied 19 for the Lakers, but it was not enough to prevent a sixth straight loss on opening night.

James, with 14 rebounds, and Westbrook, with 11 boards, completed double-doubles for the Lakers. James missed a triple-double by two assists, notching a game-high eight.

Kendrick Nunn added 13 points off the bench for the Lakers, who missed the 2022 playoffs after finishing the regular season with 20 fewer wins than Golden State.