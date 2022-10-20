NBA: Thompson reveals Barcelona influence in Warriors success

LOS ANGELES - The Golden State Warriors’ impressive ball movement in recent seasons has been inspired by Spanish La Liga side Barcelona’s “tiki-taka” brand of football, according to shooting guard Klay Thompson.

The Warriors, who kicked off their National Basketball Association (NBA) title defence with a 123-109 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, have been a dominant force under head coach Steve Kerr, winning four championships in the last eight years.

Following their victory over the Lakers, NBA legend Charles Barkley, who appeared as a pundit on TNT, said: “You guys are the best without the ball that I have seen without the ball in a long time.”

Thompson explained that having a player open and keeping the ball moving are aspects they picked up from Barcelona.

“I give credit to Steve, he came in and he had a vision, just to keep that thing hot. He gave us the perfect example of FC Barcelona, they call it tiki-taka,” he said.

“It’s just kick it to the open man and with us give it to the open man, keep it moving, and it just plays to me and Steph’s (Curry) strengths so much... it’s perfect.”

Tiki-taka, popularised by Pep Guardiola’s Barca team, consists of a series of short accurate passes to keep the ball moving without losing possession.

The style of play delivered huge success for Barcelona as Guardiola guided them to 14 titles between 2008 and 2012.

The tactic was also used to great effect by the Spain national team, who won consecutive European Championships either side of their 2010 World Cup triumph.

Thompson was not the only Golden State player who has talked about Kerr’s adopted approach to coaching. During a podcast appearance in September, forward Draymond Green said: “When Steve Kerr took over the job (in 2014), I remember the first training camp, he’s like, ball movement, (when it’s) cut, stop standing and waiting for the ball...

“Pass the ball and move without the ball; the ball will find the hands of the people that are supposed to get the shots.”

Curry also hailed Barca and Guardiola back in 2016, saying that players like their then talisman Lionel Messi served as an inspiration because of “the things they do in every game, and their style of play is very similar to ours”.

The Warriors next take on the Denver Nuggets at home on Friday.

REUTERS