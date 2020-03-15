NBA stars pitch in for arena workers

NEW YORK • As the bright lights of professional sports go dark across the United States, some stars are part of a growing list of athletes and teams pitching in to ease the burden of arena staff facing the grim possibility of weeks without pay during the coronavirus shutdown.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning National Basketball Association's (NBA) Most Valuable Player, said he would give US$100,000 (S$141,500) to workers at the Milwaukee Bucks' Fiserv Forum.

The New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson has promised to cover the salaries of all employees at the Smoothie King Centre for the next month. He said: "My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have."

The hourly wage workers will take a big hit from the suspension of the NBA and the National Hockey League, along with cancellations of concerts, as public health officials caution that large gatherings can hasten the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's bigger than basketball!" Antetokounmpo tweeted.

"And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family's lives and my teammates lives easier. We can get through this together."

Friday's pledges come a day after Kevin Love committed US$100,000 to Cleveland Cavaliers' arena workers and support staff.

Separately, the NBA will not fine or suspend Rudy Gobert, who apologised for acting carelessly before being diagnosed with the virus on Wednesday, according to a report on Friday by Yahoo Sports.

The Utah Jazz man joked last Monday about the NBA's policy of maintaining player-media distance. He made sure to touch all the microphones and other recording equipment at the press table.

In golf, world No. 1 Rory McIlroy and other top golfers on Friday supported the decision to cancel The Players Championship and all US PGA Tour events for a month.

The April 9-12 Masters would be postponed as well, delaying the traditional first Major the year.

"It's one of these things where we have to wait and see," the Northern Irishman McIlroy said when asked when golf should resume.

"Whenever the powers that be say it's safe to do so."

American world No. 4 Justin Thomas was "bummed" that the Masters could not take place as scheduled but agreed that health comes first.

He said: "Selfishly I want to play, but this is way, way beyond that."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS