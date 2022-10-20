NBA: Pelicans coach says Williamson ‘didn’t miss a beat’ in return after 17 months

LOS ANGELES – Despite being away from the National Basketball Association for more than a year, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson instinctively knew what to do with the ball when he gets one.

“It’s like he didn’t miss a beat,” his coach Willie Green said of the 2019 top draft pick who at 22 has already battled a raft of injuries.

“You just throw the ball to him and watch what he does. He’s very excited. The hard work he had to put in to get to this point, we’re all proud of him as a team and an organisation.”

Williamson collected 25 points and nine rebounds in his first game in over 17 months and the visiting Pelicans never trailed in a 130-108 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night in New York in the season opener for both teams.

He appeared in his first game since May 4, 2021, and showcased an array of interior moves. Williamson returned from missing all of last season with a foot injury and showed no lingering effects of a minor ankle injury suffered last week.

“Simply playing the game I love that I didn’t get to play for a long time just was a breath of fresh air,” he said.

Williamson made 11 of 22 shots in 30 minutes and helped New Orleans total 62 points in the paint. He was particularly dominant in the third when he made five of six shots as the Pelicans outscored the Nets 40-28 to pull away.

Brandon Ingram paced the Pelicans with 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting as New Orleans shot 49 per cent. CJ McCollum added 21 while Jonas Valanciunas collected 15 and 13 rebounds to help the Pelicans break a seven-game skid against the Nets.

Kevin Durant scored 32 points but had little help as the Nets began their 11th season in Brooklyn with a dud. Kyrie Irving was held to 15 points on six-of-19 shooting as the Nets struggled virtually the entire game.

“This is a grown man’s league and the most physical team wins and New Orleans came into this with an intent to show why they’re going to be in the hunt for championships over the next few years,” Irving said.

Patty Mills added 16 while Nic Claxton chipped in 13 and 10 boards. Royce O’Neale contributed 10 points, but Ben Simmons finished with just four points on his debut and fouled out in 23 minutes during his first game since Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals against Atlanta with Philadelphia on June 20, 2021.

Brooklyn coach Steve Nash believes that there will be more to come from his new man, and said that Simmons’ poor performance was due to him missing the entirety of last season because of disciplinary issues and also injury.

“I just think he’s rusty. The guy hasn’t played for over a year,” Nash told reporters. “He’s still getting used to referees, defence, offence. This is a process for Ben.

“He’s shown, obviously, glimpses of the player we know he is and can be, but it’s not easy. We’re here to support him. We’re here to push him, coach him up and try to get him to a place where he can play at the level he’s played at in the past.

“As long as he continues to build his confidence, play hard, play with force, we’re fine with him making mistakes as he grows into this.”

