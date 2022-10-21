NBA: Clippers celebrate Leonard’s return with victory over the Lakers

LOS ANGELES – Kawhi Leonard marked his first National Basketball Association (NBA) game in more than a year with 14 points and seven rebounds to help the Los Angeles Clippers down crosstown rivals the Lakers 103-97 on Thursday.

The Clippers, who hope Leonard’s return from a torn knee ligament will take them to a first NBA title, beat the 17-time champions for the eighth straight time.

Paul George scored 15 points and John Wall chipped in 15 in his first game for the Clippers.

“It’s amazing,” Leonard said of playing on a full-strength Clippers team. “You see tonight, everybody is out there contributing on the defensive end and on the offensive end.”

Leonard, who won titles with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors, came off the bench for the first time since 2013 and played 21 minutes. He entered the contest with six minutes left in the second quarter and promptly drained two shots.

“I feel good,” he said, adding that coming off the bench was not a tough adjustment. “I pretty much do my same routine, keep my focus and tell myself it’s something that’ll help in the long run.

“My goal was to try to be great in my minutes. Have fun, obviously stay healthy and win the basketball game. We did that tonight. Just the first game, though. We’ve got a lot to go.”

The Clippers are yet to win an NBA championship and their hopes this season will rest on Leonard’s ability to get back to peak form. His fitness will be key alongside George and Wall, who also returned after a lengthy absence of 18 months because of injury.

“I was turned up for sure,” Wall said of his performance. “It felt great, I ain’t gonna lie. We’ve got a new team, and it’s just going to take some time for us offensively with me (and Leonard) on a minutes restriction, but with due time, we’ll get there.”

For the Lakers, it was a second straight defeat to start the season, but coach Darvin Ham said he liked the fight he saw from LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company.

James finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds and Davis scored 25 points with eight rebounds despite hurting his back in a hard fall in the third quarter.

“We had a no-quit mentality,” said Ham, whose assessment that the Lakers were “trending in the right direction” was echoed by Davis.

“Our competitive spirit was there,” Davis added. “We did a good job on all their guys defensively. We’ve just got to do a better job of making shots. Don’t let missed shots take away your confidence. Keep shooting. Be confident in your shot, and they’re going to fall.”

Russell Westbrook had another nightmarish outing, scoring just two points on free throws as he went 0-for-11 from the field. But he did contribute defensively as the Lakers erased two sizeable deficits.

A 17-0 scoring run gave the Clippers a 15-point lead in the third quarter.

The Lakers battled back and took a two-point lead in the fourth quarter before the Clippers pulled away again.

James said it was an improvement on the Lakers’ season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors.

“We played the right way,” he said. “I think we made another step forward today.” AFP