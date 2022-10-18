NBA: 76ers & Celtics’ NBA title hopes depend on new faces

NEW YORK – Two teams who appear to have realistic expectations to win the 2022-23 National Basketball Association (NBA) championship will tip off the new season when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

The Celtics won last season’s Eastern Conference championship before falling to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. The Sixers were the No. 4 seed in the East and fell in the second round to the Miami Heat.

Boston will have another go at winning the franchise’s 18th championship, with Joe Mazzulla as their new head coach and a new sixth man in Malcolm Brogdon.

The 34-year-old Mazzulla will be making his NBA coaching debut, after being named interim in charge when Ime Udoka received a season-long suspension for violating team policy by having an improper relationship with a woman in the organisation.

“It’s not an easy timing for him (Mazzulla) or the rest of the staff, but he’s an exceptionally sharp and talented person,” Celtics president Brad Stevens said.

“I believe strongly in him and his ability to lead people, his ability to galvanise a room and get it behind him. And his ability to organise and understand all that comes with running a team during a season.”

The Celtics traded Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith and a 2023 first-round pick to the Indiana Pacers to obtain Brogdon, a versatile guard who is expected to take on a sixth-man role with Boston. They offered three others as well, but Pacers waived those options.

Brogdon, who turns 30 in December, has been plagued by injuries during his six-year career. He has missed 140 games during that span, including 46 games last term.

“(Stevens) talked about me coming into Boston and embracing a sixth-man role,” Brogdon said.

“For me, I’ve made a lot of money. Whatever I can sacrifice to get back to that championship level, I’m willing to do it.”