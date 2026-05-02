Nautical Force to double dose

Race 1 (1,200M)

2 Autumn Vibes is the interesting runner on the stable switch to Brett Crawford and his trial for the new yard was a good sign. He drops into Class 5 for the first time and Zac Purton taking the ride adds to the appeal.

13 Triumphant Warrior gets Nichola Yuen and her claim brings him in on 114lb, while his form has been heading the right way since joining Jamie Richards. Barrier 8 gives him the chance to be positive and give a sight.

1 Always Fluke has a wide draw to overcome, but his form has been strong this season with three placings from four starts. A genuinely run race can bring him into it late.

14 Supreme Winner has turned things around since joining the Douglas Whyte stable. Comes off a maiden win over Always Fluke.

Race 2 (1,200M)

8 Virtus Glory is a likeable debutant for Ricky Yiu and his trial work has been impressive enough to suggest he is ready to run well first-up. Barrier 13 is not ideal, but the speed map looks uncertain and that can still allow him to find a handy position and bring his trial form to race day.

10 Leading Dragon is improving with racing and took a clear step forward last time when runner-up to Elite Golf after leading throughout. Similar tactics look on the cards again.

1 Master Lucky is worth another chance after a poor trip at Happy Valley last time, finishing seventh but beaten only two and a quarter lengths. The run was better than it reads.

4 Chiu Chow Golf is a newcomer for the Frankie Lor stable and his trials have been trending the right way. Barrier 2 gives him the chance to land a good spot on his debut.

Race 3 (1,400M)

4 View All Things comes off an encouraging first-up run, awkward away before closing nicely into fifth. Purton takes over, and the way he trialled between runs under him was a good sign.

9 Yee Cheong Raider has found form since joining the Crawford stable, running back-to-back seconds. After drawing 12 last time, barrier 2 is a plus.

3 Winning Machine was third in that same race at very short odds under Joao Moreira. It was a slowly run contest where most had their chance, so he may be a better price with Ellis Wong up this time.

8 Winning Diamond ran fourth in the same event and was the one making the clearest late ground. Barrier 12 is not ideal, but Hugh Bowman up adds interest.

Race 4 (1,200M)

14 Sunny Q gets a kinder gate in barrier 3 after jumping from 9 last time, settling back and running on well into ninth.

12 Incredible Moment can lead from barrier 1, giving himself the best opportunity yet to break through for a win.

3 Quartz Legend goes on in first-time blinkers, which catches the eye, and while barrier 13 is awkward, his form is good enough to have him in the mix.

13 Riding High can also make his own luck on speed from barrier 4. Even though he is better placed in Class 5, he is not without hope.

Race 5 (1,400M)

6 Jubilant Star gets a better chance from a middle draw, with Purton sticking aboard. He was badly held up in the straight last time, so there is a forgive factor too.

2 Gallant Design looks close to a win after four very good runs, but has dealt with awkward draws and scrappy starts. The ability is there.

1 Circuit Fiery looks the likely leader from barrier 5 under Yuen’s 10lb claim. That will prove a real asset in a race like this and they will be in it for a long while.

7 Let’s Have Fun showed he is on an upward trajectory last start when he attracted strong support and responded with his best effort yet when third.

Race 6 (2,400M) THE QUEEN MOTHER MEMORIAL CUP (G3)

5 Nautical Force made a statement on debut, winning well straight up in Class 2 over 1,800m. This is a deeper test stepping into Group 3 company, but he beat the key rivals fair and square that day.

2 Winning Wing carries weight but brings the strongest form, a Group 1 third behind Romantic Warrior at set weights two runs ago, then dropping back to 1,800m and still finishing off well into eighth to Nautical Force after being ridden well back.

3 Gentlemen Legacy draws barrier 1 and looks suited by the run of the race and extra trip.

1 Stunning Peach has a big load too, but the rise in distance suits.

Race 7 (1,800M)

5 Vermilion Tempest is worth another look after a few luckless runs since dropping into Class 4. He gets a good draw and the switch to Sha Tin can suit. He is not without hope at a price.

6 Amazing Gaze is trending the right way and a kinder gate helps after barriers have not been his friend. Gate 8 gives him the chance to capitalise.

8 Volcanic Spark has been threatening all season, placing a few times from seven starts, and barrier 2 sets him up for every chance after going down by a head over 2,000m last time.

1 Charity Together broke through for his first Hong Kong win in that same race, and the drop back to 1,800m does not look an issue. Barrier 3 is a plus.

Race 8 (1,600M)

8 Sky Jewellery returned from a bleed in style, scoring a stunning 1,400m win at the top of Class 3 on a day where not many won from his position in running. More is to come and he still appears ahead of the handicapper.

2 Stormy Grove steps back from the Derby after a third behind Invincible Ibis, and his Classic Cup win earlier was ultra impressive.

11 Pocketing can roll forward from barrier 11 and, if they choose to use that option, he may get a soft time in front. Second-up improvement is the angle.

9 Max Que comes off a strong Class 2 win and, under this ratings band, carries less weight, keeping him well placed again.

Race 9 (2,000M)

9 Shamus Storm had excuses last week, bumped at the start and ending up further back than usual, then doing good work late after striking traffic in the home straight and finishing sixth. He draws inside this time and tries 2,000m for the first time, which adds interest.

8 Enthusium looks close to a win after three local runs, his first two from wide draws where he did better than the results suggest, then improving again into third last time with a kinder gate.

1 Aerodynamics rolled to the lead from an outside stall last start. The map may not be as kind this time, but he has tactical versatility and can improve.

3 Pope Cody will be settling back and looking to be working into it late if the tempo suits.

Race 10 (1,400M)

9 Red Maestro ran an encouraging debut fifth over 1,200m in a race that has since turned into a strong form reference, with runner-up Geneva and Jubilant Winner in fourth both winning next time.

14 Baby Sakura gets in very light, carrying 17lb less than last time when he ran a luckless third. He is still a maturing three-year-old, but the talent is obvious.

8 Quantum Legend was well fancied on debut but could only manage ninth, not beaten far, and the step-up to 1,400m second-up looks an interesting move but can suit. Barrier 2 will give him a chance of a clean run in a competitive race.

12 Exceed The Limit is coming on with racing and barrier 3 gives him the chance to run a race at odds.

Race 11 (1,200M)

1 Crossborderpegasus jumped fairly before blundering and losing ground first-up, then running on well into fifth from barrier 10. He will be fitter second-up.

14 Almighty Lightning steps up in both trip and class, but he has shown ability in two starts. First-time blinkers and barrier 2 give him the chance to map well.

4 Turquoise Velocity is ultra-consistent and maps for a sweet run from barrier 3 and should have plenty of options.

2 Smart Golf has made it three wins from five. He remains an untapped four-year-old with more to come.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club