Natural storm brewing

RACE 1 (1,200M)

1 Monkey Jewellery can atone for his poor first-up effort last start. He tracked three-wide and faded out. He is better than that. He is a two-time course-and-distance winner.

4 Big Luck Champ grabbed third on debut. He can figure again with slight improvement.

7 Alloy King is lightly raced, but has shown glimpses of ability. From Gate 1, he may try to go all the way.

2 Dublin Star is always around the mark.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

4 Stunning Impact has ability. He could finally win with more experience. He trialled well. From the inside draw, he can roll forward.

1 Beluga could not match the pace first-up over this course and distance. He seems to have improved and it would not surprise if he wins.

3 Solar Power surprised first-up to finish a close-up second. He should get a soft run close to the speed.

6 Sam's Love is solid and should not be too far away.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

6 Winning Strikes caught the eye when winning his recent barrier trial. He is drawn to get the right run and may take plenty of beating.

5 Valiant Elegance has had the benefit of a first-up run. There is good opinion of him and he has the booking of French ace Antoine Hamelin.

3 Fortune Master appears to be on an upward trajectory. The draw suits and he hails from the in-form Francis Lui barn.

4 Inno Legend, who is lightly raced, could win with champion jockey Zac Purton astride.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

10 Speedy Dragon has not won since early last year as a 48-rater in Class 4. Now on a mark of 33 in Class 5, he can score again.

2 Laos Enlightenment might try and pinch this from the front with Alfred Chan's 7lb (3.2kg) claim.

5 Shinealot is still winless after 18 starts. He has gone close a number of times. He warrants respect.

7 Nunchuks has been supported in his recent races. From the good gate, he gets a great chance to display his best.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

4 Maldives caught the eye in his recent barrier trial at Happy Valley. He looks set to return this season with a bang. Gate 2 suits, as does the booking of Purton.

8 Apex Top is better than his first-up failure suggested. With even luck, he is capable of atoning for that run, especially after finishing alongside Maldives in his recent trial.

7 The Drive ran well first-up. He should improve with that performance. It would not surprise to see him take another step forward.

1 Golden Four gets a handy 10lb (4.5kg) claim from apprentice Jerry Chau. He deserves respect after his last-start close-up second.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

3 Natural Storm should relish the step-up from 1,600m to 1,800m, his winning distance on July 12. He is drawn to get the right run and should prove difficult to reel in from a forward position.

8 Exaltation gets the services of Purton for the first time. He is winless, but has shown significant improvement over a longer trip.

1 Bullish Glory notched back-to-back wins last term. He will need luck from the rear, but is capable of rattling into the placings.

2 Dynamic Eagle is next best.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

4 Sunset Watch should benefit from the fast pace. As a first-up runner-up, he looks the one to beat, especially with Purton replacing the suspended Karis Teetan.

10 Ka Ying Master is fit after having had two runs. As a natural front runner, he should roll forward from Gate 4. He could prove tough to reel in, especially as he is having his third run back since his throat surgery.

6 Czarson is looking to end a streak of two close seconds on the dirt. He is favourably drawn and will relish the likely fast pace.

3 Smart Leader is better than his last-start struggle suggested. He can be given another chance.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

1 Healthy Happy was impressive in his recent trial, finishing second to Buddies on the Sha Tin dirt. He appears forward enough to figure on debut. From the inside draw, he should get every chance to do so. His Australian form was solid.

9 Compassion Spirit gets the services of Purton. He still has got plenty of rating points and it would not surprise to see him win.

11 Classic Posh is looking to snap a streak of two runner-up efforts. He will come flashing home.

2 Super Dobbin has acclimatised in Hong Kong as a South African Group 3 winner. He appears to be taking the right steps forward.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

1 Star Of Yuen Long has the class to win. He appears destined for better things. Purton retains the ride.

3 Simple Elegant is the likely leader. He will look the winner for a long way, especially from Gate 1, which should allow him to waste little petrol to find the front. He is worth taking a chance on.

4 Win Win returned in excellent order last start. He missed by just half a length. He can run on for the prize money.

9 Victory Power is consistent. Admittedly, he is unlucky not to have won more than one race already. He has notched nine seconds and six thirds. Must respect.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

9 Super Star returns after a lengthy break from throat surgery. He caught the eye in his recent barrier trial on the dirt, lengthening from the rear to win. He could fire first-up.

6 Water Diviner found himself trapped too far back last start. He has won over this trip before. With a forward ride from Gate 3, he can make his presence felt.

4 Lucky Express could not have been more impressive last start. It would not shock to see him snare his second victory from four starts.

1 Shining Ace should relish the drop to Class 2. He is consistent and deserves respect.

