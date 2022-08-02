Nation's sprint hopes rest on Thompson-Herah

LONDON • Jamaica's sprinters have swept the women's 100m event at the past two major events - last year's Tokyo Olympics and last month's World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah have long jostled for the podium in short distances, but it seems unlikely it will be the same 1-2-3 finish when the heats begin today due to the uncertainty over whether the trio will be running at all at the Commonwealth Games.

Tokyo Games 100m and 200m winner Thompson-Herah's place appears to be the most assured as the Jamaica Observer yesterday reported the 30-year-old was training in Birmingham after arriving in the city on Sunday.

However, there are big doubts over whether Fraser-Pryce and Jackson will be competing against her.

According to a tweet by the Jamaica Observer yesterday, three-time Olympic gold medallist Fraser-Pryce, whose latest 100m triumph came at last month's World Athletics Championships and whose resume lacks only a Commonwealth title in the discipline, is training in the city but will not be participating at the Games.

Her name was also not included in dated documents submitted last month by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association.

Jackson's name was included but according to the Jamaica Observer, the 200m world champion will not feature in Birmingham as her focus is on this weekend's Diamond League meet in Poland.

The Jamaica Gleaner yesterday also reported the country's track and field team manager, Ludlow Watts, was scrambling for replacements after a number of athletes withdrew from the Games at the last minute.

"I cannot tell you at the moment because there are some things that we are working on, and we are waiting on some final decisions. There are certain adjustments that have to be made and we are waiting on the people to give us some answers and some confirmation," he told the newspaper.

Thompson-Herah will be installed as the 100m favourite should Fraser-Pryce and Jackson not feature here.

Despite an injury-troubled season, she still has the most impressive pedigree of anyone in the field, barring her two closest rivals, and will be coming off a third-placed finish in the same event at the world championships, making her the favourite for a first individual Commonwealth title.