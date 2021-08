SINGAPORE - A TikTok video showing national bowler Shayna Ng holding an electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) has led to the 32-year-old issuing an apology, though the athlete has clarified she had not been vaping and that the device was not hers.

The Straits Times understands that the short video, which was sent via e-mail by a reader and viewed by ST, was on Saturday (July 31) posted on a TikTok account that was not Ng's. It has since been taken down.