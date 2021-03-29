'Nasty' Ngannou gets it right in Miocic rematch

LAS VEGAS • This time around, Francis Ngannou did not let his big opportunity slip by, and being described as the world's "scariest man" and "nasty" said it all.

The Cameroonian who is a Las Vegas resident got the job done in his second attempt at wresting the UFC heavyweight title from Stipe Miocic (20-4) on Saturday night.

Ngannou (16-3) used big left hands to set up the finish as he knocked out the two-time champion at the 52-second mark of the second round to claim the title in the main event of UFC 260 in Las Vegas.

Miocic had outwrestled Ngannou in their first fight at UFC 220. But Ngannou was patient from the start on Saturday, using much-improved defence to avoid the takedown, and landing often enough to make Miocic second-guess himself.

In the second round, Ngannou went in for the kill, landing left hands over and over until the always tough Miocic finally dropped. A series of hammerfists on the ground finally brought things to an end.

UFC legend Daniel Cormier called Ngannou the "scariest man on the planet" after the victory, according to the Daily Telegraph, while commentator Joe Rogan described him as a "one in a million freak specimen". "That's as nasty as it ever gets," he added.

Ngannou credited the lessons learnt in his first fight with Miocic, which the latter won via a one-sided unanimous decision, for helping him learn.

"I have a great outcome from that fight," he said. "It was a great benefit from that fight and I believe that that benefit pushed me, rose me higher than this."

Ngannou followed his loss to Miocic by losing a decision to Derrick Lewis. Then he won four straight fights via knockout, with the longest lasting just 1:11, to earn his title rematch.

The evening's co-feature bout was a breakthrough performance for Brazilian native Vicente Luque (20-7-1). The exciting welterweight slugger used heavy hands to batter former UFC champion Tyron Woodley (19-7-1), then used a D'Arce choke to earn the submission victory at the 3:56 mark of the opening round.

Luque has won nine of his past 10 fights, while Woodley has lost four in a row.

5 Straight victories for Francis Ngannou after knocking out UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic on Saturday.

REUTERS