Nariman Kurbanov clinches pommel horse title for Kazakhstan’s first gold at Asian C’ships since 2008

SINGAPORE – Growing up, Nariman Kurbanov never had a say in whether to do gymnastics. His father

Khussaanzhan was a coach, who brought him to the gymnasium even as a toddler and began to train him properly when he turned five.

But it was during one of the hardest parts of his career that Kurbanov realised he wanted to pursue the sport at an elite level. In 2018, several injuries to his knee, shoulder and elbow threatened to end his career, but he could not bear to walk away.

He said: “Everyone stopped believing in me, even my father told me it’s time to finish. But after spending so many years on this, no way. I’m going to prove myself. It was a very tough period and that was the time I started to do it for myself.”

Kurbanov’s perseverance paid off as he won gold in the pommel horse at the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships on Saturday, a first for Kazakhstan since 2008.

The 25-year-old scored 15.333 at the OCBC Arena to finish ahead of two-time defending champion Ahmad Abu Al-Soud from Jordan (15.233) and Japan’s Ryota Tsumura (15.033).

He said: “It’s very important, very significant because the last gold medal for Kazakhstan was around 20 years ago. This win in the pommel horse is really terrific.

“We always aim for gold, but so do many others. This time everything worked well and it happened and we’ll go into the Asian Games and world championships trying to do similar stuff.”

The last time his country struck gold at the regional meet, Timur Kurbanbayev and Ildar Valeyev won the rings and parallel bars titles respectively.

The lead-up to the final on Saturday was not ideal as Kurbanov had to rush to warm up mid-way through a massage due to a scheduling misunderstanding. But he did not let it affect him as he improved on his silver medal effort from the 2022 Asian championships.

After finishing fourth at the 2022 world championships in Liverpool, Kurbanov made several changes to his routine to improve, which included removing a skill in his routine that gave him added pressure and replacing it with an easier one.

The tweaks have proved crucial, with Kurbanov also winning the pommel horse titles at the Doha and Baku World Cups in March.

But even after his latest triumph here, he has already turned his focus to September’s world championships. “I don’t like to celebrate much. I try to forget as soon as possible and move on.”

He was one of five winners on Saturday. Filipino two-time world champion Carlos Yulo also bagged gold after retaining his floor exercise title.

Despite feeling nervous, the 23-year-old topped the final with 15.300 points in front of a crowd of close to 700, with Kazakhstani Dmitriy Patanin (14.366) and China’s Su Weide (14.333) completing the podium.