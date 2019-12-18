Nadeshiko get honour to be first Olympic torch-bearers

TOKYO • Japan's 2011 Women's World Cup-winning team will kick off next year's Tokyo Olympics torch relay in Fukushima, the prefecture devastated by the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami eight years ago.

The Games organisers last night said the Olympic flame would begin the Japanese leg of its journey on March 26, starting at Fukushima's renovated J-Village sports training centre, which previously housed workers battling to contain the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster.

It will cross through all of Japan's 47 prefectures on its 121-day journey, taking in national landmarks such as Mount Fuji and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, dedicated to the victims of the world's first atomic bombing in 1945.

The 2011 World Cup win lifted the nation only a few months after the Fukushima disaster that left 18,000 dead or missing, and rendered large portions of the country's north-east uninhabitable.

"We were very much encouraged by your victory, and we are grateful that you are the first runners," said Mikio Date, a member of Japanese comedy duo Sandwich Man, who announced the Nadeshiko runners.

Defender Azusa Iwashimizu, who was part of the class of 2011, expressed her hope to bring the country together again - as the Japanese rugby team did during the recent World Cup on home soil, where they reached the quarter-finals.

"This year, the words 'One Team' made waves with rugby, but we were 'One Team' in 2011," she told reporters. "I look forward to showing our efforts again as the original 'One Team'."

The organisers hope to use the quadrennial multi-sport event to showcase the area's recovery after the "triple disaster" that struck on March 11, 2011.

The flame-lighting ceremony is scheduled to take place in Olympia, home of the ancient Games in Greece, on March 12 when a high priestess will ignite the Olympic flame using the sun's rays and a parabolic mirror.

The Greek leg of the torch relay will then run for eight days before the flame is handed to the Tokyo organisers in Athens on March 19.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE