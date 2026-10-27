Nadal returns for Vegas hardcourt event

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The 40-year-old Spanish left-hander will compete in “The MGM Slam” on Feb 28, 2027, at T-Mobile Arena.

LOS ANGELES — Rafael Nadal will return to hardcourt competition for the first time since his retirement in November 2024 in a one-night Las Vegas exhibition event in February 2027, organisers announced on Oct 26.

The 40-year-old Spanish left-hander who won 22 Grand Slam singles titles will compete in “The MGM Slam” on Feb 28, 2027, at T-Mobile Arena.

Other players and a format for the event will be disclosed later.

Nadal, winner of a record 14 French Open singles titles, makes a hardcourt return in Vegas after playing in an exhibition event at his academy in Spain earlier in October.

Nadal played a 2024 match in Las Vegas against countryman Carlos Alcaraz.

“I remember how impressive it was to feel the energy of a full arena in a city like Las Vegas,” Nadal said.

“Now I return in a different stage of my life, without the pressure of the tour but with the same passion for this sport. I have always loved competing, and even if my professional career is finished, that feeling never really goes away.”

Earlier in 2026, eight ATP Tour stars played in a Vegas event where players competed in a 10-point tie-breaker format – with Brazilian teen Joao Fonseca winning the title. AFP