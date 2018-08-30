N. Koreans win medals, cars, houses & hearts

JAKARTA • North Korea's athletes are not only scooping record numbers of medals at the Asian Games, they are also winning hearts with an unprecedented charm offensive and will go home as heroes - rewarded with new cars and houses.

At the weightlifting competition which concluded on Monday with an eighth gold (previous best was four in 2014), the team's attitude has been the polar opposite from Incheon four years ago. There, every medallist trotted out a well-worn script to reporters, thanking leader Kim Jong Un for his inspiration before being whisked away.

But, over eight days in Jakarta, their athletes have gone off-piste to talk frankly about their nerves, fears, emotions and life back home while mingling freely with spectators.

They were even joined by the South Korean team to celebrate the end of the competition with an unprecedented joint team photo.

"I think we have shown the world that the people of Korea are the greatest as one," +75kg winner Kim Kuk Hyang told AFP after posing with her South Korean counterparts, an astonishing statement from North Korea given that the two countries have technically remained at war for the past 65 years.

Hardly a single request for a wefie by a fan or Games volunteer has been turned down - most have been accommodated with huge smiles. At the 2014 Asian Games, none was entertained.

Om Yun Chol even thanked South Koreans for helping him to win the 56kg men's gold. Four years earlier, he had thanked leader Kim for teaching him how to "crack a rock with an egg".

O Kang Chol, after his maiden gold medal in the men's 69kg, mourned his mum, who died earlier this year and who had wanted to see him win a first title.

"I will visit mother's grave and give her this gold medal," he said.

It is an eye-opening change, which appears to have gone hand-in-hand with the thawing of global diplomatic relations culminating in the historic summit between leader Kim and US President Donald Trump in Singapore in June.

The new open attitude appears to have been encouraged right from the top.

North Korean Sports Minister Kim Il Guk, one of Kim Jong Un's right-hand men, was in attendance on Sunday and giving his blessing to team officials spilling the beans on previously taboo topics.

"The weightlifting champions who raise the country's honour will be rewarded with a new house and a new car," head coach Kim Kwang Dok told AFP, for the first time confirming something that had long been suspected in the secretive nation - that sporting glory is a way out of grinding poverty.

"Our athletes will get national hero status once they return and will get big attention from our people. Everyone will be proud."

It is not just at the weightlifting arena that heads have been turning and relationships opening up.

The two Koreas marched together at the opening ceremony, fielded a joint team in women's basketball and so far have won a historic gold and two bronzes in dragon boating.

"They are not scary or anything like portrayed on the Internet," South Korea basketball player Kim Han-byul said.

"It's been the normal girl talk with them."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE