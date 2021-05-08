Mystery Power mission

Another success at Kranji tomorrow will take smart debut winner Mystery Power a step closer to the $400,000 Group 1 Singapore Derby on July 25.

Trained by three-time Singapore champion Mark Walker, the Falcon Racing No. 7 Racing Stable-owned four-year-old is contesting the $50,000 Class 4 event over 1,400m on turf.

On his strong win over 1,200m on April 10, the extra 200m will stand him in good stead.

The only concern is his top impost of 58.5kg, 4.5kg more than what he carried in his first-up victory in the same level. He picked up five points to 66 for his half-length triumph.

With his winning rider, top rookie Hakim Kamaruddin, serving a suspension, Walker has roped in four-time Singapore champion jockey Vlad Duric for the job.

"If he measures up, then we could look at the Derby," said Walker, who has yet to win the time-honoured race.

"But he will have to win with 58.5kg and go up in his ratings. You always hope for a Derby horse, but he's got to progress further. He has got to win at least his next two starts."

Winning tomorrow with progress from the debut outing should be within his reach.

This is despite him meeting five other last-start winners: Godfathers, Day Approach, Bruce Alnaughty, Born To Win and All We Know. He seems to have the class.

Although Mystery Power was deemed underclassed as a former UK Group 2 winner, Walker was not overly confident of his charge's debut.

With a British rating of 105 markedly adjusted down to 61 when he landed in Singapore, the gelding by No Nay Never looked an extra good thing on paper.

The winner of his first Kranji trial did not disappoint, but neither did he win doing hand stands. It took him a while to unwind in the straight on the Long Course E .

"He got a lovely run through. Hakim rode him well," said Walker.

"He was down in the weights, but he will carry the full 58.5kg this time, when he's such a small horse. Hakim is suspended and Vlad is the best rider around; he got the ride.

"I honestly wasn't sure what to expect from him first-up. His first trial on Polytrack was good, but his second was average and his third was just a pass mark.

"But I suppose getting back to turf, he got his turn of foot back. He's probably looking for 1,400m."

The 1,400m is what he gets tomorrow. After that, Walker will chart his course for another victory to earn the points to qualify for the Derby.

The Group 1 feature over 1,800m will not be part of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge this year. The series has been cancelled.

It is one of the many changes triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first leg - the Group 3 Silver Bowl over 1,400m -is scrapped, while the second leg - the Group 2 Stewards' Cup over 1,600m - will be run on July 3.