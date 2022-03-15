My place is still on the field: Brady

TAMPA BAY (Florida) • Tom Brady is eschewing retirement and returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd National Football League (NFL) season.

On social media on Sunday, the legendary quarterback wrote that his place "is still on the field".

"These past two months, I've realised my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now," Brady said. "I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa."

Brady, 44, announced his retirement on Feb 1, but just a week later, the seven-time Super Bowl champion said he would "never say never" about playing again.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians also said at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month that the "door was never closed" on a Brady return, and "whenever Tom wants back, he's back".

On his retirement U-turn, general manager Jason Licht said: "We are thrilled that Tom has decided to come back this season. We said we would leave all options open for him should he reconsider his retirement and today's announcement is something we have been preparing for in recent days.

"Tom is the greatest quarterback of all time who is still playing at an elite level. With this decision now made, we will continue to move forward with our off-season plans to reload this roster for another championship run."

Tampa Bay restructured defensive tackle Vita Vea's contract on Saturday to create US$7.64 million (S$10.4 million) in cap space, with an eye on accommodating Brady.

The veteran is set to earn US$25 million next season but the bookmakers feel he can prove his worth even at his age.

The Bucs vaulted from long shots to favourites to win their second title in three seasons, with FanDuel saying that Brady received 64 per cent of the bets to win Most Valuable Player honours next season within an hour of his return announcement.

Last year, he led the NFL in passing attempts (719), completions (485), yards (5,316) and touchdown passes (43) with Tampa Bay, and like the bookmakers and fans, his sporting peers are equally looking forward to his 23rd pro season.

Golfer Bryson DeChambeau said: "The Goat (greatest of all time) is back!", while swim great Michael Phelps added: "Good luck on the journey. It's always fun to watch." LeBron James, who at 37 is still going strong with the Los Angeles Lakers, said: "Good to see you TB. Welcome home."

REUTERS