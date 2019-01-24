My Melody Run to debut in May

Fans can look forward to another Sanrio-themed run on May 12, with My Melody Run making its worldwide debut in Singapore.

Participants in the 5km fun run at Sentosa will receive a series of exclusive merchandise including a My Melody runner's T-shirt, plush toy, bib, goodie bag and medal.

There will also be a carnival site with games and activities, such as a human claw machine.

There will be a special appearance by My Melody herself so that fans can get up close and personal with the white rabbit.

Finance analyst and Sanrio fan Tania Bin, 28, said: "I'm so excited. I love all Sanrio characters and it would be great to add to my collection of memorabilia."

Another Sanrio-themed fun run is the Hello Kitty Run, which was first held here in 2014. Other similar runs include the My Little Pony: Friendship Run 2016 and the Star Wars Run Singapore.

Said a Sanrio Hong Kong spokesman: "We've been looking to bring My Melody Run to South-east Asia for quite a while now. We're fully aware of how passionate the Singaporean fans can get over Sanrio characters. This will be the first of hopefully many more to come."

For more information, visit www.mymelodyrun.com.sg

Xener Gill