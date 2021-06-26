THE BIG STORY

Singapore's multiracial society is a work in progress, and all races have to make efforts to accommodate and engage one another in a spirit of trust and compromise. Finance Minister Lawrence Wong made this point, adding that the Government will continue to engage Singaporeans and update its policies on race and racial harmony.

THE BIG STORY

Fear of complications or side effects from the Covid-19 vaccine is the key reason stopping seniors from getting vaccinated, The Straits Times found, in speaking to 35 seniors yesterday. The task force tackling the pandemic said seniors should protect themselves through vaccination as they are most vulnerable to the disease.

SINGAPORE

Housing Board terraced houses have come under the spotlight following the record sale of a 210 sq m unit in Whampoa for $1.268 million this month.

The Straits Times takes a look at what these terraced units are, why people are buying them and whether there is a possibility that they will be picked for the Selective En Bloc Redevelopment Scheme.

BUSINESS

Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) were among the most heavily traded stocks after the two companies resumed trading following news of a possible merger of their offshore and marine arms. Keppel rose 29 cents, or 5.7 per cent, to close at $5.40, while Sembmarine crashed 27.2 per cent, or 5.2 cents, to 13.9 cents.

WORLD

Australia's downtown Sydney and the city's eastern suburbs, which include Bondi Beach, entered a one-week lockdown from late last night, as the authorities struggle to contain a spike in cases of the highly contagious Delta variant in the city. Officials have issued health alerts for more than a dozen new venues scattered across Sydney.

SPORT

Almost 100 Finland fans who travelled to St Petersburg to support their team at Euro 2020 have been diagnosed with Covid-19, and the number is likely to grow, the Finnish health authorities said on Thursday. Most of those infected were people on 15 buses that left the Russian city for Finland.