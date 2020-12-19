Munger hopes to sign off with Group 3 win

If there is one thing jockey Ryan Munger would like to have when he leaves Singapore tomorrow for his native South Africa, it would be to pack a silverware in his luggage.

The 25-year-old has garnered his fair share of winners - 18 - in about nine months of riding at Kranji, but the feature races have eluded him.

He came agonisingly close in all three Group 1 legs of the Singapore Triple Crown. He finished second on Sun Marshal in the Raffles Cup and played second fiddle on Minister in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup and Singapore Gold Cup.

Today's Colonial Chief Stakes over the Polytrack 1,600m may only be a Group 3 feature, but Munger will still receive it with open arms. The $150,000 race is the final feature race of the season.

He has a decent hope on the Michael Clements-trained Sincerely, whom he rode to second last start in a Kranji Stakes B race over 1,600m on turf.

"After all the seconds, it's great to have one more chance of leaving with some silverware in the suitcase. That would be the cherry on the top if I win that race," said the former Zimbabwe champion apprentice, who achieved three Group 3 successes back home.

"I also have a very nice card (nine rides from 10 races). The more, the merrier, to end on a winning note would also be great.

"I'm very happy with Sincerely. I galloped him (on Wednesday morning) and he's feeling good, and has come on from his last run."

That day, Sincerely was shouted the winner until Sky Rocket lived up to his name to beat him by half a length. His conqueror is also vying for the Colonial Chief Stakes but will be conceding 2.5kg to him.

"He's definitely good for this type of race. It's a winnable race, where none of the star Group 1 horses are in," said Munger.

"They are your everyday Class 2 horses. All of them stand a chance, none of them is a real danger. But, if I had to pick one, it would have to be Sky Rocket.

"But I can't fault my horse. I have got to know him better after that first ride, he has drawn well (Gate 4) and the distance is definitely up his alley.

"So, he has a lot of positives in his favour. My only concern is his first time on the all-weather here. But he's working good on the Polytrack, and I think he can give a good account of himself."

Munger will no doubt get an extra shot of confidence if the records were dug up. Then known as Quindio in six starts in France when competing on the provincial circuit for trainer Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte, Sincerely won a 1,500m race on the fibresand track at Pau in January last year.

Clements is also hopeful of Sincerely's chances in Race 9 today.

"From his first-up win in a sprint race, he has continued along that path. It's only at his last start that he has run the speed out of himself," he said. "He has shown he was looking for extra distance and the Colonial Chief Stakes has come at the right time for him."