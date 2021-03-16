Multi-activity sports camp and other highlights at Sports Hub for March school holidays

SINGAPORE -With the March holidays here, parents who are looking for ideas to keep their children occupied for the week can look to the Singapore Sports Hub for a wide range of activities.

Here are some highlights of what the Sports Hub has to offer during this holiday period.

1. Sports Hub Multi-Activity Camp

What: A five-day camp designed to help children discover their passion for sports. Campers will be able to try their hand at a variety of sports including soccer, frisbee, floorball, rugby, and dodgeball.

When: March 15-19, 9am -3pm

Who: Five years old and above

Cost: Standard price (1 Day) for 2 kids at $209 per session

Info: Sports Hub's website

2. An A~MAZing Holiday at Kallang Wave Mall



PHOTO: KALLANG WAVE MALL/FACEBOOK



What: Shoppers can ride a segway or a hoverboard and navigate around an obstacle course in the mall. They will also be able to explore the virtual world at an Interactive 3D Maze Quest.

When: March 13-28, 10am-10pm

Cost: Spend a minimum of $60 at the mall to redeem a pass

Info: Kallang Wave Mall's Facebook page

3. POSTERity - Singapore Indoor Stadium Posters of Events, 1990-2020





Posters autographed by international artistes and sports legends at the Sports Museum. PHOTO: SINGAPORE SPORTS HUB/FACEBOOK



What: A newly-installed exhibition at the Sports Museum featuring posters autographed by international artistes and sports legends who have performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The exhibition ends on Aug 15, 2021.

Cost: Entry is free for Singaporean citizens and permanent residents who bring along their photo ID.

Info: Sports Hub's website

Other sporting activities on offer at the Sports Hub include kayaking programmes, basketball drills and skill courses. There are also early childhood sport and movement programmes for young children between the ages of 12 months to six years old.

More information can be found on this website.