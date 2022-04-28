Muddled Momota seeking reflection

MANILA • In an opening round where several seeded entries, including All-England finalist Lakshya Sen, fell, the biggest upset at the Badminton Asia Championships in the Philippines yesterday was the exit of two-time world champion Kento Momota.

Indonesia's 52nd-ranked Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo produced the biggest shock when he beat the world No. 2 and Japanese top seed 17-21, 21-17, 21-7 in 62 minutes.

Momota has yet to rediscover his previous scintillating top form after being badly injured in a career-threatening car crash in January 2020 in Malaysia.

He has said his "spirit was almost broken" by the accident, which left him with double vision and required surgery to fix a broken orbital bone.

The driver of the van, which was headed to Kuala Lumpur International Airport just hours after Momota had won the Malaysia Masters, was killed in the incident.

Since then, Momota's only title came at the Indonesia Masters last November and soon after, he pulled out of December's World Championships with a back injury.

On his defeat in Manila, the 27-year-old said: "I couldn't cope with the wind and heat at the venue today.

"It wasn't about my opponent, I think my performance wasn't good at all. I hope to find out what I did wrong and what I need to reflect on so that I can prepare for next time."

India's Sen, who defeated Singapore's reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew to win his first Super 500 title in New Delhi in January and was runner-up to world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen at the All England Open last month, also went home early after a 12-21, 21-10, 21-19 loss to China's 64th-ranked Li Shifeng in 56 minutes.

But Singapore's contingent largely came through unscathed at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

World No. 10 Loh was made to sweat against Thailand's 21st-ranked Kantaphon Wangcharoen before winning 21-16, 15-21, 21-17 in 58 minutes yesterday.

He will meet Japan's world No. 46 Koki Watanabe today.

The 24-year-old told The Straits Times: "It's not easy to play in this hall because of the draught. Kantaphon played at a good level today and I'm glad to come out with the win.

"I have not beaten Koki in two previous meetings, and I hope to be able to do so this time."

The Republic's top female player, world No. 17 Yeo Jia Min beat India's 56th-ranked Malvika Bansod 9-21, 21-17, 26-24 in 51 minutes.

She will next face Japan's world No. 13 Sayaka Takahashi.

There were also wins for Jaslyn Hooi as well as men's doubles duo Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Andy Kwek.

Joining them in the second round are mixed doubles duo Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han and men's pair Loh Kean Hean and Hee, who enjoyed walkovers against Sri Lankan opponents.

However, Singapore's Jin Yujia tested positive for Covid-19 and had to withdraw from the women's doubles (with Crystal Wong) and mixed doubles (with Kwek) events, while Jason Teh lost 22-20, 21-17 to China's Weng Hongyan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE