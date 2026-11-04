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Much changed Argentina line-up named to take on Ireland

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Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - England v Argentina - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London, Britain - November 23, 2025 Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - England v Argentina - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London, Britain - November 23, 2025 Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

REUTERS

DUBLIN, Nov 4 - Argentina have retained only two players from the starting line-up of their last test in September for Friday's Nations Championship clash against Ireland in Dublin.

• Argentina had to do without many of their Europe-based players in their last international against Australia in Mendoza on September 5, which ended in a 28-28 stalemate

• Coach Felipe Contepomi has injury issues this time round but has been able to pick a much stronger side with the backline all changed and only Pablo Matera and Boris Wenger retained in the forward pack

• Julian Montoya returns to captain the team as Argentina look for a first win over Ireland in Dublin, having lost 11 times previously to their hosts

• Santiago Chocobares has been included at centre despite concerns after he suffered a head knock playing in the French league last month

• The notable absentees for the Pumas are Santiago Carreras, who suffered a serious knee injury playing for Bath in England last month, and prop Thomas Gallo, who had surgery on his left wrist hurt while playing club rugby in France

Team: 15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Bautista Delguy, 13-Justo Piccardo, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Tomas Albornoz, 9-Gonzalo Garcia, 8-Pablo Matera, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 5-Pedro Rubiolo, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Francisco Moreno, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Boris Wenger.

Replacements: 16-Leonel Oviedo, 17-Mayco Vivas, 18-Joel Sclavi, 19-Efraín Elias, 20-Juan Martin Scelzo, 21-Simon Benitez Cruz, 22-Geronimo Prisciantelli, 23-Lucio Cinti. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.