Mr Wealth can double-up

RACE 1 (1,200M)

3 Good Shot has trialled impressively for his debut. He gets champion jockey Zac Purton aboard. 8 No Regrets At All has shown significant improvement for this. 12 Nice Fandango gets his chance with no weight and an inside draw. 10 Best For You is capable of a win soon. His first-up effort was sound.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

1 General Trump steps down to Class 5. He can makes his presence felt from the inside gate. 2 Mr Magellan is racing consistently without winning. He has a good draw this time. 9 Victorious Leader missed first-up by a neck. If he's come on, he's going to be in the finish. 8 Never Better is next best.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

4 Lucky More was well fancied on debut but was run down by the fast-finishing Duke Wai. He can atone for that defeat with the experience. 5 Here Comes Ted debuted well behind Lucky More. Off that performance, he rates highly. 6 Moon Peaks is another out of the same race. Alexis Badel now hops on the galloper which suggests that further improvement is expected. 9 Aurora Steed is next best.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

4 Winning Endeavour appears to have turned a corner since joining the Douglas Whyte stable. 6 Sunny Power, who hasn't won for over a year, has returned well this campaign. 11 Savvy Seven is winless but he has shown his consistency this season. 13 Telecom Rocket is down in the weights but has drawn a wide alley.

RACE 5(1,200M)

1 Mr Wealth won well last start and he remains in the same class. 6 Star Luck is much better ridden on the speed. From Gate 3, he's going to be in the finish. 9 Momentum Galaxy has shown steady improvement. He can figure if he brings his last run. 5 Team Fortune struggled first-up, the same as last season. But he's shown that he can peak second-up.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

5 Destin hasn't finished outside of the top three in his last six outings, including one win. 8 Fun Times raced competitively in his most recent two runs. This is well within his grasp. 2 Simple Elegant could run a cheeky race out in front. 7 Joyful Heart has shown steady improvement this season.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

6 Nothingilikemore is racing well this season. He caught the eye with a fast-finishing fifth last start. 1 Encouraging just lowered Beauty Generation's 1,400m course record last start in the Panasonic Cup. 11 Fast Most Furious ran third behind Encouraging. He's more than capable in this grade. 3 Good Standing is racing well.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

9 Aquila is a talent on the rise. He can win. 2 Just Not Listening should get a lovely run on the speed from the gate. 7 Utopia Life is looking to end a run of three runner-up efforts. 6 Unite Spirit caught the eye in a trial. He can make his presence felt.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

13 Looking Good missed by only half a length last start. He can progress further. 2 Packing Warrior flashed home last start and gets Purton now. 6 Flying Quest won well last start. This isn't out of his reach. 8 Guy Dragon is racing well. He won't be too far away.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

1 Golden Sixty has won an astonishing five from six across his short career. He's going to be hard to beat. 4 Superich has trialled well for this. 11 Lobo's Legend has gone close on a number of occasions this season. He's capable of a win. 7 Happy Fun is next best.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club