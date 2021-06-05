Mr Malek on a mission

Trainer Steven Burridge is hoping for further improvement from his new charge Mr Malek in today's $85,000 Class 2 race over 1,400m on turf.

This is because the six-time winner, when trained by Lee Freedman who has returned to Australia, is heading for the $150,000 Group 2 Stewards' Cup over 1,600m on July 3.

Another top run, preferably a win, would take his new horse to the big race in splendid form.

The four-year-old New Zealand-bred was lame off-fore the run before he joined Burridge's yard. But, through tender loving care, the horse resumed on May 22 for a good third over 1,200m.

"I'm very happy with his progress," said Burridge.

"I would have liked to give him another week so he has three weeks between runs towards the Stewards' Cup, but there was no suitable race.

"So we've got to run him now. The 1,400m will suit him a lot better. My only worry is the D Short Course. The track seems to suit leaders better."