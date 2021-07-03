Mr Malek nominated

Take your pick - Mr Malek, Rocket Star or Big Hearted. One of these should lift today's $150,000 Group 2 Stewards' Cup over 1,600m.

After all, they are the three highest-rated in the field of nine and their credentials make their rivals pale in comparison.

Mr Malek and Rocket Star share top rating of 97, while Big Hearted is next on 94. But, being a set-weight event for four-year-olds, they are not conceding any weight to any of their rivals. Everyone carries 57kg.

The Oscar Racing Stable-owned Mr Malek is probably the top chance. He is in peak shape after resuming from a spell out.

He benefited from his comeback third to win last start over 1,400m in authoritative manner.

In his trial last week, he did not raise a sweat when beating Rocket Star, who was pushed out.

Big Hearted, who did not perform that well last start in the $1 million Kranji Mile, deserves another chance. He also won his trial in style. He is also the reigning Singapore Gold Cup winner.

He has a big riding change with champion jockey Vlad Duric up.