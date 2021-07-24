Mr Malek can grab Derby for Oscar too

Like the $150,000 Group 2 Stewards' Cup three weeks ago, tomorrow's $400,000 Group 1 Singapore Derby appears to be a clash between Mr Malek and Big Hearted.

Both are in sizzling form. The rest of the seven runners will need plenty of luck to lower the colours of the classy pair. More so, at level weight (57kg).

The Steven Burridge-trained Mr Malek won the first duel, beating the Michael Clements-trained Big Hearted easily by 11/4 lengths.

It gets intriguing with the extra 200m to 1,800m for the Derby, which will be staged behind closed doors for the second year running. This race for four-year-olds at set-weights is slotted as the penultimate event in the card of 11, starting time 4.30pm.

The big question is: Can Mr Malek see out the Derby distance? It will be his first attempt in 14 starts. The Stewards' Cup was his second success over 1,600m. His six other wins were over 1,200m (five times) and 1,400m (once).

Big Hearted, on the other hand, stays all day. He has won over the Derby trip and even further, the 2,000m Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup last year. All in, he scored seven times from 16 starts, with his earlier successes over sprints.

Logically, the Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable-owned Big Hearted seems to have the advantage on stamina. He is proven, while Mr Malek is not.

But I reckon Mr Malek, named after 2019 Best Actor Rami Malek by Oscar Racing Stable, will still have more admirers, with me included, than Big Hearted tomorrow. He is the likely favourite.

He opened as the top fancy in the Stewards' Cup until the big money came in the last minute for trainer Ricardo Le Grange's Rocket Star and Big Hearted, who went off at $12 and $15 for the win respectively. Mr Malek ended up at $17.

Mr Malek, who is rated four points higher or 2kg on handicapping terms than Big Hearted, has gone from strength to strength under Burridge since returning from a 41/4-month break for a lameness issue.

He had a first-up third on May 22 and two subsequent wins for Burridge, who took the horse over from Lee Freedman after his fellow Australian returned home.

SINGAPORE DERBY GROUP 1 - 1,800M COURSE B (LC) TIME: 16:30 HORSE BARRIER JOCKEY TRAINER 1 Mr Malek 6 K A'Isisuhairi S Burridge 2 Rocket Star 7 D Beasley R Le Grange 3 Big Hearted 4 V Duric M Clements 4 Senor Don 1 CC Wong R Le Grange 5 Savvy Command 3 R Shafiq M Walker 6 Sun Power 2 K Hakim* D Koh 7 Teller 5 M Kellady S Baertschiger 8 Hard Too Think 8 M Lerner S Gray 9 Metal World 9 L Beuzelin J Lim * Apprentice jockey

Mr Malek has had the same preparation for the Derby. He went into the Stewards' Cup after an impressive trial win. Last week, he was again fantastic in his trial.

The bay New Zealand-bred by Swiss Ace came from last early and wide in the straight to win under his own steam. He has made further improvement.

"They ran along in front and he got around them and finished off nicely. It was a nice strong gallop. He trialled before the Stewards' Cup and we did the same thing for the Derby," said Burridge, who felt the 1,800m trip is a test but will be better for Big Hearted.

But Mr Malek's jockey, A'Isisuhairi Kasim, has no doubts his mount will run the distance.

He told Burridge after the Stewards' Cup victory that the Derby trip was not an issue. "The horse was so relaxed and he did it so easy over 1,600m," said the Kelantan-born rider.

Indeed, it was. A'Isisuhairi had Mr Malek in cruise control all the way, so an extra 200m will not hamper his chances of a stupendous Stewards' Cup-Derby double.

Both he and Burridge have yet to win the prestigious race.

Clements and Big Hearted's jockey, four-time Singapore champion Vlad Duric, won their first Singapore Derby with the Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable-owned Top Knight last year.

Although Clements felt Mr Malek is the one to beat on his "soft win" in the Stewards' Cup, he draws plenty of confidence from the extra 200m, which will favour Big Hearted.

"The Derby has all along been his target. The 1,800m suits him better, said the Zimbabwe-born naturalised Singaporean.

"Coming off the Gold Cup, he was looking for this kind of distance. I'm really confident going into the Derby, though on paper, he will have to beat Mr Malek.

"Mr Malek has always been a top-class horse. He had his problems, as we all know, but they've got him right again."

Clements gave no excuses for Big Hearted's Stewards' Cup defeat but he certainly knows his bay Australian-bred is "coming to his best at the right time".

But, if there is an extra boost to his chances, Clements is looking up to the heavens.

"I'm not sure about Mr Malek if it rains, but my horse will be one length better off if it does, just like in the Gold Cup when it rained. He loves rain-affected tracks."

Rocket Star, who is rated just one point or 1/2kg below Mr Malek, is the puzzle in the Derby.

There is no doubt he has a bit of class, having been placed in a number of Group events, including a solid third to Minister in the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile over 1,600m on May 22.

Just imagine the horse could grab favouritism from Mr Malek and Big Hearted in the Stewards' Cup to underscore racegoers' faith in him. Yes, he might have finished only sixth, but bear in mind he returned lame near-fore.

If he has gotten over his problem, he is certainly not out of it.