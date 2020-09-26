Mr Croissant worth waiting for in the last race

RACE 1 (1,000M)

3 Beaut Beaut is a three-time Class 4 winner who now finds himself in Class 5. He has had one run already this term.

5 Xiang Lan Qi is weighted to go close with Jerry Chau's 10lb (4.54kg) claim. He has had a recent trial under his belt.

8 Solar Victory trialled well. Things might be starting to click for him now after five mediocre starts.

4 Fantastic Fabio is honest. He should not be too far away.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

9 Blazing Partners needs a fast-run race and might just get that. He should get every chance to rattle over the top.

6 Galaxy Emperor has shown steady improvement. He was third first-up over this course and distance.

2 Smiling Success is drawn well. He is expected to roll forward with Chau's 10lb claim.

10 Rochford is another who can lead. He can cling on for a cheque.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

9 The Drive has a bit of quality about him. This might be the right grade for him to begin his climb back from Class 4 to Class 3.

2 Golden Four races well fresh and has drawn to get favours. It would not shock to see him up there.

3 Best For You was Antoine Hamelin's first Hong Kong win and the pair unite again. He is honest and deserves respect.

8 Happy Tango has shown glimpses of ability. He should be around the mark again.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

2 Nordic Warrior should be able to capitalise on a return to Class 4 with the right run. The booking of champion jockey Zac Purton is a plus.

1 Eligere has taken his time to acclimatise. It is only a matter of time before he gets on the board.

9 Sparkling Star has shown plenty of ability. Although drawn awkwardly, he should relish getting up to 1,400m.

5 Colonel has shown flashes of potential to suggest that he could win any time.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

7 Galactic showed plenty of ability last season. He is the one to run down on his latest trial for his new trainer Tony Millard.

9 All Joyful appears to be just beginning his ascent up the handicap.

8 Hot Chili Pepper is worth each-way in this tight little contest.

4 Golden Link has the runs on the board. He can run well again.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

5 Dollar Reward loves the course and distance. He might find himself in the right spot from Gate 3.

1 Handsome Rebel led throughout last start. From the favourable draw, he should be in front for a long way.

2 Fortune Happiness is nearing the mark to be competitive.

10 Demons Rock is on the right track and races well on the dirt. He is drawn to get the right run.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

1 Mr Wealth won first-up in this grade last season. It would not shock to see lightning strike twice.

7 Grateful Heart has not set the track aglow yet but did catch the eye at the trials.

3 California Concord won second-up last term. He is going to try and do the same again.

9 Sky Show is on the up and loves the dirt. He will be right in the thick of things.

RACE 8 (1,400M) GROUP 3 CELEBRATION CUP

3 Ka Ying Star should roll forward in this difficult contest and give his all as he usually does. Only a five-year-old, his best could still be ahead of him.

1 Beauty Generation resumes in search of his fourth consecutive Group 3 Celebration Cup. He races well fresh and boasts an imposing record. Only concern is his age.

6 Golden Sixty completed a Four-Year-Old Classic Series clean sweep last season. He gets in very well at the weights.

2 Southern Legend is honest. Although he is better over the mile, he can still be very competitive in this first-up contest.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

8 Biz Power has trialled well. He returns first-up with Joao Moreira on his back, which signals intent.

9 President's Choice is a small horse, but he has plenty of ability as a two-time winner from seven starts. Only the wide draw makes it a bit difficult.

7 Big Fortune rarely runs a bad race. He returns first-up following an all-the-way trial victory. He is worth keeping safe.

13 Bright Kid has gone to a new level of late with two wins from his last four starts. Do not discount.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

2 Mr Croissant is a classy galloper. He appeared to move very freely in a recent barrier trial. If he is forward enough first-up, he could take some beating.

4 Water Diviner races well fresh. There is no reason to suggest he will not be ready for the resumption. He is worth each-way.

6 Good Luck Friend is shooting for his fourth consecutive win. He is drawn favourably, but he needs to be at his best to beat this bunch.

10 Armando rattled home on debut. He clearly has ability. With the right run, he can figure.