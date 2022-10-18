Mr Black back the dark horse: Nunes

The best horse does not always win in small fields.

But Mr Black Back has done his Singapore Gold Cup hopes no harm, even after beating only four runners in the $70,000 Wild Geese 2014 Stakes Class 3 race over 1,800m on Saturday.

"Don't look at the small field, he won a very good race. I couldn't pull him up after the line," said stand-in jockey Manoel Nunes.

"Small fields can be tricky. Super Impact has got speed, but mine was very quick out of the machine.

"He put himself there and I just controlled the pace from there. He's a good horse, considering he's had only three starts."

Kept at 67 points after a Kranji debut third, the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Snitzel five-year-old needed at least two solid wins to have a shot at the $1 million Group 1 event over 2,000m on Nov 19.

Half the battle was won when the Wagga Guineas winner (then known as Maranoa in Australia) ran rings around his rivals in a Class 4 race over 1,400m on Oct 2.

A subsequent six-point penalty saw him vault to 20th place in the order of entry.

With the time-honoured showpiece capped at 16 runners, Saturday's race - in which another Gold Cup hopeful, Super Impact, was also after those limited seats - had turned into make-or-break time.

Vlad Duric not making the 56kg weight mattered little when the supersub was another champion.

Nunes bounced Mr Black Back straight to the lead. A dominant winner from off the pace at his last start, Super Impact (Jake Bayliss) repeated the same tactics in third.