Motorcycling: Quartararo on pole for Indonesia GP, Marquez 14th after two crashes

(REUTERS) - World champion Fabio Quartararo dominated a chaotic Indonesia Grand Prix qualifying session to take pole position in Mandalika on Saturday (March 19) as MotoGP returned to the country for the first time in a quarter of a century.

The 22-year-old Frenchman's title defence got off to a miserable start at the season-opener in Qatar two weeks ago, when he qualified 11th and finished the race ninth but he put his Yamaha on top this time with a lap of 1min 31.067sec.

Late yellow flags after a crash for Aleix Espargaro - the last of many incidents on Saturday - helped Quartararo to claim his first pole since the 2021 Catalan GP.

"It's great to be back here, it's been a long time. I'm super happy," he said.

"I think today we didn't make too many mistakes in qualifying and I think that paid off. Thanks to the team because we never gave up even with bad results and we are here again. I feel great for tomorrow."

Pramac Ducati riders Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco grabbed the remaining front-row places, while Brad Binder of Red Bull KTM will line up fourth ahead of Qatar winner Enea Bastianini and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia.

Alex Rins claimed eighth place after an accident in FP4, which was red-flagged after his Suzuki caught fire at turn 13 although the rider escaped unharmed.

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez was set to start Sunday's race in 15th place after crashing twice in Q1 but moved up a spot when Franco Morbidelli received a three-place grid penalty for breaching practice start procedures after FP3.

Marquez, 29, fell at turn 13 and sprinted off to grab his spare bike in a frantic effort to qualify for the second session but crashed again on his final lap. His Honda team mate Pol Espargaro and Suzuki's Joan Mir also failed to qualify for Q2.