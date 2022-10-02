Motorcycling: KTM's Oliveira wins rain-affected Thailand GP as title race hots up

KTM rider Miguel Oliveira held his nerve in rainy conditions to win the Thailand Grand Prix in Buriram on Sunday, as Francesco Bagnaia made up significant ground on world championship leader Fabio Quartararo who finished 17th.

The Portuguese crossed the line 0.730 of a second ahead of Ducati duo Jack Miller and Bagnaia at the Chang International Circuit, in a race significantly delayed by rain.

"It was a long race, but I can't complain. Every time we get a chance to race on the wet, I'm always super fast," said Oliveira, who also showcased his wet-weather skills this season in his victory at the Indonesia MotoGP.

"When it started raining, I had flashbacks of Indonesia, but I tried to keep my feet on the ground and not make mistakes. I'm happy with this end-of-season win."

Bagnaia was made to work for his third place by Pramac Ducati's Johann Zarco, but held on to reduce Frenchman Quartararo's lead in the standings from 18 points to just two.

"I'm very happy, it's like a win for me this podium," Bagnaia said.

"I want to thank Jack (Miller), he gave me a motivational chat before the race and we spoke a bit."

Quartararo had a disastrous start to the race, dropping from fourth on the grid to 17th place on the first lap before ending up outside the points.

Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro also regained ground in the overall standings as he reduced the gap between him and defending world champion Quartararo (219 points) to 20 points despite finishing 11th, after being given a long-lap penalty for a collision with Brad Binder.

Honda's six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez ended fifth, ahead of Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales, while Marquez's brother Alex was eighth.

Pole-sitter Marco Bezzecchi could only manage 16th place after being forced to relinquish his lead early on due to a position drop penalty. REUTERS