Motorcycling: Ex-MotoGP champ Marquez to miss Algarve race after training crash

(REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) - Honda's six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will not race at the Algarve Grand Prix this weekend after suffering a concussion in a training crash, his team said on Tuesday (Nov 2).

The 28-year-old Spaniard, who won the last two races in Austin and Misano, was preparing for the penultimate round in Portimao with an off-road training session on Saturday (Oct 30) when he suffered a fall that caused a slight concussion.

Yamaha's French rider Fabio Quartararo sealed the world championship at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last month.

"After a few days of rest at home and seeing that he was still unwell, today Marquez has been assessed by doctors in a medical check-up to evaluate his current status," Honda said in a statement.

"As a precautionary measure, this coming weekend Marquez will not contest the Algarve Grand Prix."

After the race in Portugal, the 2021 season concludes in Valencia the following week.

Marquez, who won the premier class title in 2013-14 and 2016-19, missed the entire 2020 season, as well as the start of this season, after smashing his right arm in a race crash.

But despite continuing problems with right-handed corners, he had rediscovered his form in recent weeks, winning the last two races in Austin and Emilia Romagna and is currently sixth in the standings.