Motorcycling: Bastianini storms to first MotoGP win in Qatar season opener

DOHA (REUTERS) - Gresini Racing's Enea Bastianini claimed his maiden MotoGP victory in style at the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday (March 6), as other Ducatis were forced to retire owing to technical issues or crashes.

The 24-year-old Italian, who started second on the front row, finished ahead of Red Bull KTM's Brad Binder and Honda's Pol Espargaro came third, ahead of his older brother Aleix on an Aprilia.

“I think now it’s incredible,” said Bastianini, the Moto2 champion in 2020.

“At the end Pol was really close to me. I understood that now I could try to win the race, and I overtook Pol on the first corner after he went out.”

Bastianini paid tribute to the team’s founder Fausto Gresini, a double 125cc world champion who died aged 60 last year from the coronavirus.

“I dedicate this victory to Fausto. He pushed me a lot from the skies, and it’s fantastic for all the team. I think we’ve all been crying.”

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, whose past two seasons have been derailed by injuries finished fifth, and reigning champion Fabio Quartararo was ninth.

Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin, who stormed to pole position in qualifying on Saturday, had a poor start and later crashed when Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia slipped and took both bikes out.